Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd.: MIMARU Joins Sumitomo Corporation to Launch Clothing-sharing Service for Inbound Family Travelers

-"Any Wear, Anywhere" Service Reduces Packing Burdens, Supports More Sustainable Travel-

TOKYO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmos Hotel Management Co., Ltd., operator of the apartment-style accommodation brand MIMARU, has joined Sumitomo Corporation's "Any Wear, Anywhere" clothing-sharing service to offer the service to inbound family travelers staying at MIMARU.

The service will launch on January 19, 2026, with reservations opening on January 7, 2026. Family travel to Japan often involves challenges such as preparing clothing suited to local climate conditions, transporting large amounts of luggage for family members, and handling unused clothing or suitcases during or after the trip. The service aims to ease these burdens by reducing the need to bring extensive wardrobes while encouraging more environmentally conscious travel.

Image1: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16r9-BlNWqIDeuzIlrilxPxQ8lfJZSUBh/view?usp=sharing

Image2: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1O_b6UPCBRPegIwLuyqMpomFffBspxWWG/view?usp=drive_link

Image3: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OSf4O_OmvQsK4fuxjJc8X3PIJjVwk3Mu/view?usp=drive_link

"Any Wear, Anywhere" was launched by Sumitomo Corporation in July 2023. Travelers staying at MIMARU can reserve clothing sets online in advance, selecting options according to season and travel purpose, receive them at their place of stay, and return them within Japan after use. By reducing clothing transportation and disposal, the service supports more sustainable tourism. For its introduction at MIMARU, the lineup has been expanded to better accommodate families traveling with children.

Details: https://anywear-anywhere.com

Image4: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AYjk3BarmRXPGJByxDhVRYPncKVm8q0-/view?usp=drive_link

Image5: https://drive.google.com/file/d/16_VGeXJo1wfUgPJJGPBGcCgMJJnQgjN4/view?usp=drive_link

Guest feedback has highlighted the service's practicality:

"I don't usually own winter clothing, and with children growing quickly, bulky winter wear is difficult to pack. Renting felt like better value than filling a suitcase," shared a traveler from Singapore.

"The clothes were comfortable for exploring Tokyo, and having extra space in my suitcase meant more room for shopping," commented a traveler from Australia.

"Arriving to find the clothes ready and simply returning them at the front desk made the experience very easy. Everything was clean and of good quality," noted a traveler from the United States.

MIMARU is an apartment-style accommodation brand offering spacious guest rooms starting from approximately 40 square meters, designed for families and groups to stay together comfortably. Over 90 percent of its guests are international families. In addition to clothing sharing, MIMARU provides services such as same-day luggage delivery and other family-oriented initiatives to enhance convenience for inbound tourists.

All images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1qxY1ej5njFpnu-uMQLWtWfIFb82UMMVE?usp=sharing

Please visit:

https://mimaruhotels.com/en/
https://mimaruhotels.com/sustainability/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mimaru-joins-sumitomo-corporation-to-launch-clothing-sharing-service-for-inbound-family-travelers-302654635.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
