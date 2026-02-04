

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Corporation (SSUMY) reported earnings for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY408.455 billion, or JPY338.45 per share. This compares with JPY416.464 billion, or JPY343.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to JPY5.382 trillion from JPY5.319 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY408.455 Bln. vs. JPY416.464 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY338.45 vs. JPY343.31 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.382 Tn vs. JPY5.319 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 473.07



