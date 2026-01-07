Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: A2QNZT | ISIN: NL0014559478 | Ticker-Symbol: 68F
Tradegate
07.01.26 | 11:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
Technip Energies awarded two large contracts by BPCL for new units at Bina and Mumbai refineries in India

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) has been awarded two large(1) contracts by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for key projects at its Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai refinery in Maharashtra, India.

The first contract covers Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) for new polypropylene and Butene-1 units at the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh. The units will produce 550 KTPA(2) of polypropylene and 50 KTPA of Butene-1, essential building blocks for widely used products such as packaging materials, pipes and automotive components. This contract is part of BPCL's Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project, encompassing refinery capacity increase as well as the construction of a new cracker and downstream petrochemical units.

The second contract covers Engineering, Procurement and Construction management (EPsCm) services for a 3 MMTPA(3) Petro Resid Fluidized Catalytic Cracker Unit (PRFCC) at the Mumbai Refinery in Maharashtra. This will be India's first PRFCC unit, converting heavy refinery residues into lighter, higher-value products. The scope also includes auxiliary units along with associated offsites and utilities.

These awards reinforce more than two decades of collaboration between Technip Energies and BPCL. With a strong local presence in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Dahej, and over 50 years of operational experience in India, Technip Energies remains committed to advancing the country's energy infrastructure through large-scale and complex energy projects.

Davendra Kumar, Managing Director, Technip Energies India, said: "We are honored to support BPCL on these important development plans for the Bina and Mumbai sites. These awards reflect our client's confidence in our engineering capabilities and our ability to deliver complex projects. With our strong local presence and decades of expertise, we are proud to contribute to India's energy infrastructure and economic growth."

(1)The sum of two contracts is a "large" award for Technip Energies, representing between €250 million and €500 million of revenue. These awards were recorded in Q4 2025 in the Project Delivery and Technology, Products & Services segments.

(2) KTPA: kilotons per annum.

(3) MMTPA: million metric tons per annum-

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations
Phillip Lindsay
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel: +44 207 585 5051
Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations
Jason Hyonne
Press Relations & Social Media Manager
Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89
Email: Jason Hyonne

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Technip Energies' (the "Company") intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations, anticipated revenues, earnings, cashflows, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "foresee", "should", "would", "could", "may", "estimate", "outlook", and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company anticipates.

All of the Company's forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond the Company's control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and the Company's present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see the Company's risk factors set forth in the Company's 2024 Annual Financial Report filed on March 10, 2025, with the Dutch Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and in the Company's 2025 Half-Year Report filed on July 31, 2025 with the AFM and the AMF, which include a discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future performance and the markets in which the Company operates.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
