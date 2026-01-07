Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B6WK | ISIN: LT0000123911 | Ticker-Symbol: ZWS
Frankfurt
07.01.26 | 08:05
1,900 Euro
+1,06 % +0,020
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TELIA LIETUVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELIA LIETUVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9751,98012:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 08:48 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telia Lietuva to reorganise Technology unit in digital shift

Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") is starting a reorganisation of its Digital & Technology unit as part of a broader digital shift across the Telia Company Group. By deploying digital and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, the Company plans to reduce its workforce by 59 positions. Telia currently employs around 2,500 people in Lithuania.

"Over the past five years, we have consistently digitalised our processes and integrated AI solutions. This has enabled more efficient ways of working and has led us to review the structure of the combined Technology and Digital Transformation unit," says Vygintas Domarkas, Head of Digital & Technology at Telia Lietuva.

The reduction in workforce is not related to individual employee performance or competencies. The decisions are driven by changes of the unit's structure and operating model, aimed at improving efficiency and expanding the use of digital solutions across the organisation.

The changes in Telia Lietuva are part of broader changes across Telia Company Group and are also taking place in other Group countries, Group functions and Telia Global Services Lithuania (TGSL). At Group level, structures and operating models are being reviewed to enable clearer ways of working and increased efficiency. At the same time, the changes also include the creation of new opportunities: around 10 new positions are planned to be opened in TGSL and 6 positions in Telia Lietuva, strengthening competencies that are critical for future growth.

Ahead of the changes, comprehensive consultations were held with the Company's trade unions within the Digital & Technology unit. These discussions covered the conditions for both departing and remaining employees, possible alternatives, and transition period arrangements. Employees affected by the changes will be provided with appropriate support and fair compensation.

Change in management team

As of 1 February 2026, there will also be changes in the leadership of the Company's two units. Elina Dapkeviciene, currently Head of Consumer at Telia Lietuva, will assume the role of Head of Sales and Customer Service, while Lina Bandzine, who currently leads the Sales and Customer Service unit, will take over as Head of Consumer unit.

In November 2025, Telia Lietuva merged its Technology and Digital Transformation units as well as Legal and Personnel units, further simplifying the organisational structure and seeking to increase operational efficiency.

Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.