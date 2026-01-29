Telia Lietuva results for 12 months of 2025

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, for 12 months' period ended 31 December 2025.

Fourth quarter of 2025 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue went up by 7.1% and amounted to EUR 140.3 million (EUR 131 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 16.6% to EUR 48.7 million (EUR 41.8 million)

EBITDA increased by 19.6% and amounted to EUR 48.6 million (EUR 40.7 million)

Profit for the period grew by 32.9% to EUR 22.7 million (EUR 17.7 million)

Capital investments were 26.8% higher and amounted to EUR 24.8 million (EUR 19.6 million)

Free cash flow decreased by 20.1% and amounted to EUR 26.6 million (EUR 33.3 million)

Twelve months of 2025 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue grew by 3.3% and amounted to EUR 507.3 million (EUR 491.1 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 11.2% to EUR 196.7 million (EUR 177 million)

EBITDA increased by 12.8% and amounted to EUR 196 million (EUR 173.7 million)

Profit for the period went up by 26.2% to EUR 90.4 million (EUR 71.6 million)

Capital investments increased by 1.5% and amounted to EUR 63.8 million (EUR 62.8 million)

Free cash flow increased by 0.2% and amounted to EUR 117.8 million (EUR 117.5 million)

Comment by Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva:

The year 2025 for Telia Lietuva has ended at a high note: the total annual revenue for the first time in the Company's history exceeded half a billion euro. Annual service revenue went up by 4.8 per cent, EBITDA grew by a double digit and EBITDA margin improved by 3.3 percentage points. Net profit for the year 2025 amounted to EUR 90.4 million, an increase by a quarter over the profit a year ago.

During the year 2025 we became simpler, faster and more efficient. The change journey started back in 2024 is not over and we continue to streamline our activities and embrace new possibilities brought us by AI while keeping a customer and its satisfaction as our focus.

To become a winning company, Telia recently launched the Telia Way - principles of winning culture. They shape our culture, decisions and the way we show up every day - for colleagues, customers and societies. At the heart of Telia Way are 5 principles: Go beyond customer satisfaction; Own it; Make it count; Stay hungry, stay ahead; Win as one team.

Technological leadership is in our DNA. Telia Lietuva once again was the first in Lithuania to activate a private standalone 5G SA network in Klaipeda Sea Port. Until then, all Lithuanian operators have provided 5G services powered by 4G network cores. 5G SA enables high speed and stability even during peak usage, and it is a platform for future technological solutions in defense, logistics, healthcare and other industrial fields.

Later, in December we introduced VIP home Internet services based on 5G SA core for private customers. This solution will provide users with reserved data capacity and significantly more stable connectivity during periods of high network load. The 5G SA VIP plan will be available to a limited number of customers.

At the end of 2025, to meet today's demand and prepare infrastructure for the future technologies the agreement for construction of a new Tier III standard data center near Vilnius signed. By the second half of 2027 data center will initially host more than 400 racks. The Company plans to invest up to EUR 26 million into the first two data center modules.

The international independent research company "Rohde & Schwarz" conducted a comprehensive mobile network assessment in Lithuania for the first time. The results confirmed that Telia Lietuva's mobile network is the best in the country. Based on the findings, our network outperforms other operators in the market and meets international network quality standards.

Another achievement was in customer care area. A mystery shopper survey conducted by "Dive Lietuva" in Lithuanian communication company showrooms revealed that, with the level of service rapidly increasing across the sector, Telia Lietuva managed to achieve the highest ratings in absolutely all categories.

On sustainability side, Telia Lietuva has obtained the international ISO 50001 energy management system certificate, confirming that the organization uses energy efficiently. ISO 50001 certification includes a structured energy management process - from energy monitoring, goal setting to continuous improvement.

Besides, for the third year in a row, Telia Lietuva has been ranked as the best Baltic Stock Exchange company in the annual Baltic Corporate Excellence Award rankings by the Latvian financial research and investment company "Alphinox". The Company was praised for its strict financial discipline, well-managed growth in a saturated market and plausible development strategy.

From November, Telia Play users were offered access to HBO Max, one of the most popular streaming platforms, offering the highest quality movies, series and exclusive content. Also, Telia Play app became available on LG and Samsung TV sets in addition to other TV sets using Android OS, removing the need for additional STB hardware.

Telia Lietuva's Christmas campaign once again was among the most noticeable ones during festivities season in Lithuania. We urged children and adults to put their mobile devices aside and communicate with each other live, and not to miss Christmas while scrolling.

ENCL.:

- Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Report for January-December of 2025.

- Presentation of Telia Lietuva, AB results for the 12 months of 2025





Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt