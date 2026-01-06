Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 165378 | ISIN: MXP001661018 | Ticker-Symbol: AED
Frankfurt
07.01.26 | 09:09
27,000 Euro
-4,93 % -1,400
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/BMV IPC
1-Jahres-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE SAB DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,00029,80011:54
PR Newswire
06.01.2026 22:30 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year in Colombia by 6.0% and decreased by 0.4% in México and 4.2% in Puerto Rico.

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2025 reached a total of 6.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.4% compared to December 2024.

Passenger traffic increased 6.0% in Colombia, and presented declines of 0.4% and 4.2% in Mexico and Puerto Rico, respectively. Colombia's growth was driven by increases of 6.3% in international traffic and 5.9% in domestic traffic. Mexico experienced decreases of 0.1% and 0.8% in international and domestic traffic, respectively, while Puerto Rico saw a 0.3% increase in international traffic which was more than offset by 4.8% decrease in domestic traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between December 1 to 31, 2025 and from December 1 to 31, 2024. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary








December

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Mexico

3,803,399

3,786,341

(0.4)


41,420,330

40,595,729

(2.0)

Domestic Traffic

1,731,089

1,716,534

(0.8)


19,808,950

19,695,686

(0.6)

International Traffic

2,072,310

2,069,807

(0.1)


21,611,380

20,900,043

(3.3)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,289,410

1,234,875

(4.2)


13,247,382

13,643,686

3.0

Domestic Traffic

1,141,504

1,086,470

(4.8)


11,697,473

11,907,658

1.8

International Traffic

147,906

148,405

0.3


1,549,909

1,736,028

12.0

Colombia

1,592,244

1,688,129

6.0


16,651,560

17,320,364

4.0

Domestic Traffic

1,210,975

1,283,004

5.9


13,004,778

13,242,501

1.8

International Traffic

381,269

405,125

6.3


3,646,782

4,077,863

11.8

Total Traffic

6,685,053

6,709,345

0.4


71,319,272

71,559,779

0.3

Domestic Traffic

4,083,568

4,086,008

0.1


44,511,201

44,845,845

0.8

International Traffic

2,601,485

2,623,337

0.8


26,808,071

26,713,934

(0.4)

Mexico Passenger Traffic








December

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,731,089

1,716,534

(0.8)


19,808,950

19,695,686

(0.6)

CUN

Cancun

873,409

800,441

(8.4)


10,236,245

9,880,984

(3.5)

CZM

Cozumel

24,940

21,077

(15.5)


250,593

263,218

5.0

HUX

Huatulco

57,763

55,730

(3.5)


700,493

656,251

(6.3)

MID

Merida

301,942

336,177

11.3


3,324,415

3,536,308

6.4

MTT

Minatitlan

13,212

12,932

(2.1)


145,326

150,742

3.7

OAX

Oaxaca

137,952

139,909

1.4


1,531,111

1,591,821

4.0

TAP

Tapachula

53,812

46,066

(14.4)


603,218

495,278

(17.9)

VER

Veracruz

141,425

162,286

14.8


1,568,062

1,718,566

9.6

VSA

Villahermosa

126,634

141,916

12.1


1,449,487

1,402,518

(3.2)

International Traffic

2,072,310

2,069,807

(0.1)


21,611,380

20,900,043

(3.3)

CUN

Cancun

1,929,868

1,916,043

(0.7)


20,175,275

19,464,554

(3.5)

CZM

Cozumel

38,751

39,069

0.8


462,365

383,388

(17.1)

HUX

Huatulco

21,743

24,120

10.9


146,685

145,552

(0.8)

MID

Merida

37,185

42,538

14.4


375,462

403,384

7.4

MTT

Minatitlan

596

564

(5.4)


7,219

7,171

(0.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

26,662

28,029

5.1


256,317

273,146

6.6

TAP

Tapachula

758

2,098

176.8


11,718

23,827

103.3

VER

Veracruz

13,857

13,752

(0.8)


144,759

154,131

6.5

VSA

Villahermosa

2,890

3,594

24.4


31,580

44,890

42.1

Traffic Total Mexico

3,803,399

3,786,341

(0.4)


41,420,330

40,595,729

(2.0)

CUN

Cancun

2,803,277

2,716,484

(3.1)


30,411,520

29,345,538

(3.5)

CZM

Cozumel

63,691

60,146

(5.6)


712,958

646,606

(9.3)

HUX

Huatulco

79,506

79,850

0.4


847,178

801,803

(5.4)

MID

Merida

339,127

378,715

11.7


3,699,877

3,939,692

6.5

MTT

Minatitlan

13,808

13,496

(2.3)


152,545

157,913

3.5

OAX

Oaxaca

164,614

167,938

2.0


1,787,428

1,864,967

4.3

TAP

Tapachula

54,570

48,164

(11.7)


614,936

519,105

(15.6)

VER

Veracruz

155,282

176,038

13.4


1,712,821

1,872,697

9.3

VSA

Villahermosa

129,524

145,510

12.3


1,481,067

1,447,408

(2.3)

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






December

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

SJU Total

1,289,410

1,234,875

(4.2)


13,247,382

13,643,686

3.0

Domestic Traffic

1,141,504

1,086,470

(4.8)


11,697,473

11,907,658

1.8

International Traffic

147,906

148,405

0.3


1,549,909

1,736,028

12.0

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







December

% Chg


Year to date

% Chg

2024

2025


2024

2025

Domestic Traffic

1,210,975

1,283,004

5.9


13,004,778

13,242,501

1.8

MDE

Rionegro

914,933

974,121

6.5


9,757,608

10,015,826

2.6

EOH

Medellin

105,549

104,032

(1.4)


1,211,753

1,193,558

(1.5)

MTR

Monteria

135,099

149,105

10.4


1,464,131

1,434,557

(2.0)

APO

Carepa

15,039

16,233

7.9


180,788

183,409

1.4

UIB

Quibdo

33,229

37,047

11.5


340,695

362,612

6.4

CZU

Corozal

7,126

2,466

(65.4)


49,803

52,539

5.5

International Traffic

381,269

405,125

6.3


3,646,782

4,077,863

11.8

MDE

Rionegro

381,269

405,125

6.3


3,646,782

4,077,863

11.8

EOH

Medellin








MTR

Monteria

-

-



-

-


APO

Carepa

-

-



-

-


UIB

Quibdo

-

-



-

-


CZU

Corozal

-

-



-

-


Traffic Total Colombia

1,592,244

1,688,129

6.0


16,651,560

17,320,364

4.0

MDE

Rionegro

1,296,202

1,379,246

6.4


13,404,390

14,093,689

5.1

EOH

Medellin

105,549

104,032

(1.4)


1,211,753

1,193,558

(1.5)

MTR

Monteria

135,099

149,105

10.4


1,464,131

1,434,557

(2.0)

APO

Carepa

15,039

16,233

7.9


180,788

183,409

1.4

UIB

Quibdo

33,229

37,047

11.5


340,695

362,612

6.4

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.