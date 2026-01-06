Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.: ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for December 2025

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year in Colombia by 6.0% and decreased by 0.4% in México and 4.2% in Puerto Rico.
MEXICO CITY, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for December 2025 reached a total of 6.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 0.4% compared to December 2024.
Passenger traffic increased 6.0% in Colombia, and presented declines of 0.4% and 4.2% in Mexico and Puerto Rico, respectively. Colombia's growth was driven by increases of 6.3% in international traffic and 5.9% in domestic traffic. Mexico experienced decreases of 0.1% and 0.8% in international and domestic traffic, respectively, while Puerto Rico saw a 0.3% increase in international traffic which was more than offset by 4.8% decrease in domestic traffic.
All figures in this release reflect comparisons between December 1 to 31, 2025 and from December 1 to 31, 2024. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.
Passenger Traffic Summary
December
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Mexico
3,803,399
3,786,341
(0.4)
41,420,330
40,595,729
(2.0)
Domestic Traffic
1,731,089
1,716,534
(0.8)
19,808,950
19,695,686
(0.6)
International Traffic
2,072,310
2,069,807
(0.1)
21,611,380
20,900,043
(3.3)
San Juan, Puerto Rico
1,289,410
1,234,875
(4.2)
13,247,382
13,643,686
3.0
Domestic Traffic
1,141,504
1,086,470
(4.8)
11,697,473
11,907,658
1.8
International Traffic
147,906
148,405
0.3
1,549,909
1,736,028
12.0
Colombia
1,592,244
1,688,129
6.0
16,651,560
17,320,364
4.0
Domestic Traffic
1,210,975
1,283,004
5.9
13,004,778
13,242,501
1.8
International Traffic
381,269
405,125
6.3
3,646,782
4,077,863
11.8
Total Traffic
6,685,053
6,709,345
0.4
71,319,272
71,559,779
0.3
Domestic Traffic
4,083,568
4,086,008
0.1
44,511,201
44,845,845
0.8
International Traffic
2,601,485
2,623,337
0.8
26,808,071
26,713,934
(0.4)
Mexico Passenger Traffic
December
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,731,089
1,716,534
(0.8)
19,808,950
19,695,686
(0.6)
CUN
Cancun
873,409
800,441
(8.4)
10,236,245
9,880,984
(3.5)
CZM
Cozumel
24,940
21,077
(15.5)
250,593
263,218
5.0
HUX
Huatulco
57,763
55,730
(3.5)
700,493
656,251
(6.3)
MID
Merida
301,942
336,177
11.3
3,324,415
3,536,308
6.4
MTT
Minatitlan
13,212
12,932
(2.1)
145,326
150,742
3.7
OAX
Oaxaca
137,952
139,909
1.4
1,531,111
1,591,821
4.0
TAP
Tapachula
53,812
46,066
(14.4)
603,218
495,278
(17.9)
VER
Veracruz
141,425
162,286
14.8
1,568,062
1,718,566
9.6
VSA
Villahermosa
126,634
141,916
12.1
1,449,487
1,402,518
(3.2)
International Traffic
2,072,310
2,069,807
(0.1)
21,611,380
20,900,043
(3.3)
CUN
Cancun
1,929,868
1,916,043
(0.7)
20,175,275
19,464,554
(3.5)
CZM
Cozumel
38,751
39,069
0.8
462,365
383,388
(17.1)
HUX
Huatulco
21,743
24,120
10.9
146,685
145,552
(0.8)
MID
Merida
37,185
42,538
14.4
375,462
403,384
7.4
MTT
Minatitlan
596
564
(5.4)
7,219
7,171
(0.7)
OAX
Oaxaca
26,662
28,029
5.1
256,317
273,146
6.6
TAP
Tapachula
758
2,098
176.8
11,718
23,827
103.3
VER
Veracruz
13,857
13,752
(0.8)
144,759
154,131
6.5
VSA
Villahermosa
2,890
3,594
24.4
31,580
44,890
42.1
Traffic Total Mexico
3,803,399
3,786,341
(0.4)
41,420,330
40,595,729
(2.0)
CUN
Cancun
2,803,277
2,716,484
(3.1)
30,411,520
29,345,538
(3.5)
CZM
Cozumel
63,691
60,146
(5.6)
712,958
646,606
(9.3)
HUX
Huatulco
79,506
79,850
0.4
847,178
801,803
(5.4)
MID
Merida
339,127
378,715
11.7
3,699,877
3,939,692
6.5
MTT
Minatitlan
13,808
13,496
(2.3)
152,545
157,913
3.5
OAX
Oaxaca
164,614
167,938
2.0
1,787,428
1,864,967
4.3
TAP
Tapachula
54,570
48,164
(11.7)
614,936
519,105
(15.6)
VER
Veracruz
155,282
176,038
13.4
1,712,821
1,872,697
9.3
VSA
Villahermosa
129,524
145,510
12.3
1,481,067
1,447,408
(2.3)
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
December
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
SJU Total
1,289,410
1,234,875
(4.2)
13,247,382
13,643,686
3.0
Domestic Traffic
1,141,504
1,086,470
(4.8)
11,697,473
11,907,658
1.8
International Traffic
147,906
148,405
0.3
1,549,909
1,736,028
12.0
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
December
% Chg
Year to date
% Chg
2024
2025
2024
2025
Domestic Traffic
1,210,975
1,283,004
5.9
13,004,778
13,242,501
1.8
MDE
Rionegro
914,933
974,121
6.5
9,757,608
10,015,826
2.6
EOH
Medellin
105,549
104,032
(1.4)
1,211,753
1,193,558
(1.5)
MTR
Monteria
135,099
149,105
10.4
1,464,131
1,434,557
(2.0)
APO
Carepa
15,039
16,233
7.9
180,788
183,409
1.4
UIB
Quibdo
33,229
37,047
11.5
340,695
362,612
6.4
CZU
Corozal
7,126
2,466
(65.4)
49,803
52,539
5.5
International Traffic
381,269
405,125
6.3
3,646,782
4,077,863
11.8
MDE
Rionegro
381,269
405,125
6.3
3,646,782
4,077,863
11.8
EOH
Medellin
MTR
Monteria
-
-
-
-
APO
Carepa
-
-
-
-
UIB
Quibdo
-
-
-
-
CZU
Corozal
-
-
-
-
Traffic Total Colombia
1,592,244
1,688,129
6.0
16,651,560
17,320,364
4.0
MDE
Rionegro
1,296,202
1,379,246
6.4
13,404,390
14,093,689
5.1
EOH
Medellin
105,549
104,032
(1.4)
1,211,753
1,193,558
(1.5)
MTR
Monteria
135,099
149,105
10.4
1,464,131
1,434,557
(2.0)
APO
Carepa
15,039
16,233
7.9
180,788
183,409
1.4
UIB
Quibdo
33,229
37,047
11.5
340,695
362,612
6.4
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public-private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
