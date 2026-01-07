Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: 853888 | ISIN: FR0000120321
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 10:48 Uhr
iSMART Developments Ltd Announces Strategic Partnership with L'Oréal Groupe

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based skincare, aesthetic and medical device innovator iSMART Developments has announced a strategic partnership with L'Oréal Groupe, marking a significant milestone in the company's long-term growth and leadership within the professional grade light therapy industry.

LED Face Mask

The partnership brings together iSMART's advanced LED engineering, innovation and regulatory expertise with L'Oréal Groupe's global scale, scientific infrastructure and commitment to cutting-edge skincare. Developed in partnership with L'Oréal, iSMART have created a first-of-its-kind LED Face Mask and LED Eye Mask: ultra-thin, flexible silicone delivering professional-grade light therapy to the face and delicate under-eye area. The lightweight, portable and non-invasive design allows for seamless addition into daily skincare routines, precisely delivering two light wavelengths:

  • Red light (630 nm): Stimulates collagen and elastin to visibly firm and smooth skin
  • Near-infrared light (830 nm): Penetrates deeper to reduce puffiness and boost circulation

This strategic alignment reinforces iSMART's position as a trusted development and manufacturing partner to the world's most influential beauty and dermatology brands and underlines the growing role of clinically engineered LED technology within skin health and longevity-focused solutions.

Sue D'Arcy, CEO and Founder of iSMART Developments, said:

"This partnership with L'Oréal Groupe represents a powerful validation of iSMART's technology, team and long-term vision. We've spent over two decades building deep expertise in LED phototherapy, regulatory excellence and scalable innovation. Working alongside global leader like L'Oréal allows us to accelerate the impact of clinically engineered light-based solutions on an international stage. This is a significant step forward not only for iSMART, but for the wider evolution of science-led, professional-grade skin technologies."

The partnership will focus on the development and manufacture of next generation LED phototherapy devices, initially within the facial category. The agreement covers global markets and the collaboration has been showcased at CES 2026, where LED powered skin technologies continue to gain recognition as a core pillar of future-facing beauty and wellness.

About iSMART Developments Ltd

Founded in the UK, iSMART Developments is a medical device company specialising in the research, design and manufacture of advanced LED phototherapy devices for global beauty, dermatology and medical brands. The company is widely recognised for its regulatory leadership, technical precision and ability to translate complex light science into commercially scalable, clinically credible solutions.

https://ismartdevelopments.com/

Media contact: ismart@kendrickpr.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855557/iSMART.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855556/iSMART_Developments_Logo.jpg

iSMART Developments Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ismart-developments-ltd-announces-strategic-partnership-with-loreal-groupe-302655057.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
