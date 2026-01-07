

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in November on falling food product sales, official data revealed on Wednesday.



Retail sales dropped 0.6 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the revised 0.3 percent increase in October. Sales were expected to climb 0.2 percent.



Sales of food products declined 1.9 percent from the previous month, while the non-food sector showed a monthly growth of 0.3 percent. Online and mail-order sales moved up 0.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales eased to 1.1 percent from 1.6 percent a month ago.



In the whole year of 2025, retail sales logged a real growth of 2.4 percent. In nominal terms, sales moved up 3.6 percent. After a strong increase of 3.8 percent in the first half of the year, sales growth eased to 1.1 percent in the second half.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News