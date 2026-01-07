

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 16-year high of 1.1693 against the NZ dollar, nearly a 1-1/2-year high of 105.94 against the yen and nearly a 8-month high of 1.7292 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1647, 105.55 and 1.7350, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to more than 1-year highs of 0.6767 and 0.9346 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6737 and 0.9307, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.17 against the kiwi, 107.00 against the yen, 1.69 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback and 0.94 against the loonie.



