Summary: 2025 marks LION E-Mobility's shift from crisis to operational stabilization. NMC+ battery packs, immersion cooling, and system integration drive the reset. Initial BESS orders and a growing pipeline add mid-term revenue potential. Earnings, cash flow, and equity are improving, but execution risk remains. LION is not a recovery play, but a credible industrial turnaround candidate. A Company After the Turning Point: LION E-Mobility is among those companies that experienced the upheaval in electromobility particularly painfully. The year 2024 was shaped by an unfavorable combination of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...