

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has claimed that the interim authorities in Venezuela will transfer up to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, that will be sold at market price.



In a statement posted on his social media platform Tuesday, Trump said the proceeds from the sale, worth approximately $2.8 billion, will be used to benefit the people of both the countries.



'I am pleased to announce that the Interim Authorities in Venezuela will be turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels of High Quality, Sanctioned Oil, to the United States of America,' Trump wrote on Truth Social.



He added, 'This Oil will be sold at its Market Price, and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!'



The President said he has directed Energy Secretary Chris Wright to 'execute this plan, immediately.' The barrels 'will be taken by storage ships, and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States.'



CNN quoted a senior administration official as saying that the crude oil is ready to be transported on boats to U.S. facilities in the Gulf to be refined.



This announcement comes three days after the seizure of President Nicolás Maduro by US special forces and Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez was sworn in as its interim president.



Trump warned the new Venezuelan leader ahead of her swearing in that she could 'pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro' if she 'doesn't do what's right.'



At her first cabinet meeting, Rodríguez appealed to Trump that the people of Venezuela and the region 'deserve peace and dialogue, not war'.



The acting president said the Latin American country is committed to moving towards 'balanced and respectful' relations with the United States, and called for co-operation with Washington.



She did not respond to Trump's latest claim regarding owning Venezuelan oil.



Trump had earlier said that the U.S. oil industry could be 'up and running' in Venezuela within 18 months and that he expects significant investments to flow into the country.



Officials of major US petroleum companies are reportedly set to meet the Trump administration later this week.



