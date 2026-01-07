

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation held steady in December after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices rose 2.1 percent year-over-year in December, the same as in November.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco moderated to 2.5 percent from 2.8 percent. On the other hand, inflation based on services rose to 4.8 percent from 4.6 percent, and the decline in energy prices deepened to 4.2 percent from 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent.



The final data for the month of December is set to publish on January 13.



