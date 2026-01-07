The new feature allows sellers to display verified EcoVadis medals and badges on the Amazon B2B marketplace, meeting growing buyer demand for supply chain transparency while simplifying sustainable procurement.

EcoVadis, the global standard for resilient, sustainable supply chains, today announced that sellers who have achieved an EcoVadis Medal or Badge can now prominently display their validated sustainability performance directly on their profile within the Amazon Business store.

This integration marks a significant step in standardizing sustainable procurement practices, offering unparalleled transparency and driving competitive advantage for responsible sellers.

Sustainable Procurement is now a business imperative. Organizations globally face escalating pressure from regulators and stakeholders, driven by strengthened supply chain due diligence requirements and mandatory environmental reporting. This landscape requires organizations to move beyond simple compliance and actively seek out sellers who can provide verified, data-driven evidence of their environmental, social, ethical and sustainable procurement practices.

"The market is demanding radical transparency. Buyers want to align their procurement strategies with their corporate values, and EcoVadis is the global standard for making that alignment possible," said Pierre-François Thaler, co-CEO and cofounder of EcoVadis. "By enabling the display of a verified EcoVadis medal directly on Amazon Business a B2B solution used by thousands of active sellers across Europe alone we are empowering procurement teams to make faster, more confident, and more sustainable purchasing decisions, while rewarding the proactive sellers who are investing in their sustainability performance."

Sustainability becomes key business enabler

This integration allows sellers who have completed a comprehensive EcoVadis assessment and earned recognition (Bronze, Silver, Gold, or Platinum Medals, or a Committed Badge) to showcase their achievement on Amazon Business.

This provides Amazon Business customers instant confirmation of the seller's commitment to best practices across four key themes structuring EcoVadis methodology: Environment, Labor Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

This feature also enables Amazon Business customers to filter results and prioritize sellers with independently verified sustainability profiles.

The partnership builds on Amazon's existing collaboration with EcoVadis since 2018, using its Ratings, IQ Plus risk mapping, Vitals and Carbon Action Manager solutions to drive their sustainable procurement goals. The integration aligns directly with Amazon's overarching sustainability goals, particularly those related to decarbonizing its operations (see Amazon's Climate Pledge).

"The integration of EcoVadis recognition on Amazon Business product pages is a direct response to our customers' growing focus on sustainable purchasing," commented Jennifer Carroll, Senior Certifications Manager at Amazon Business. "Amazon Business Sellers in the EU can now showcase their verified sustainability credentials through EcoVadis medals and badges, making it easier for business customers to make informed procurement decisions."

The new feature is available immediately in the EU Amazon Business stores (including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, and Germany) to EcoVadis Premium, Select, and Corporate subscribers. Sellers are encouraged to complete their EcoVadis assessment or upgrade their subscription to take advantage of this high-visibility opportunity on Amazon Business product listings.

To find out more, visit: https://ecovadis.com/blog/stand-out-on-amazon-business-the-new-way-to-prove-your-commitment-to-sustainability/

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. In 2024, EcoVadis acquired Ulula, a leading worker voice platform that strengthens its capabilities in supporting human rights due diligence. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 250 industries in 185 countries. Leaders like Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 150,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.com, X or LinkedIn.

About Amazon Business

Amazon Business helps millions of customers worldwide from small businesses, schools, hospitals, nonprofits, and government agencies to large enterprises with global operations reshape their procurement with cost and time savings, greater productivity, and insightful purchasing analytics. Procurement and business leaders enjoy convenient shipping options on hundreds of millions of supplies across categories like office, IT, janitorial, food service, and medical supplies. Customers also have access to a variety of business-tailored features and benefits, including a curated site experience, Business Prime, business-only pricing and selection, single or multi-user business accounts, approvals workflow, purchasing system integrations, payment solutions, and dedicated customer support. Amazon Business is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, and India. For more information, visit business.amazon.com, www.amazonbusinessblog.com, and @AmazonBusiness on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

