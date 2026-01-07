Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft: On 7 January 2026, Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Nilfisk Holding A/S to tender all outstanding shares in Nilfisk to Freudenberg

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 7 January 2026, Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH ("Freudenberg") announced a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Nilfisk Holding A/S ("Nilfisk" or the "Company") to tender all outstanding shares in Nilfisk to Freudenberg at a price of DKK 140 for each share of nominally DKK 20 (the "Offer" and "Offer Price", respectively), valuing the entire share capital of Nilfisk at approx. DKK 3.80bn / EUR 507m.

The three (3) largest shareholders in Nilfisk, holding in aggregate approx. 50.54 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in the Company, have undertaken to accept the Offer.

The board of directors of Nilfisk has in its statement issued in accordance with Section 23 of the Danish Executive Order on Takeover Offers (in Danish: "bekendtgørelse nr. 614 af 2. juni 2025 om overtagelsestilbud") following Freudenberg's publication of the offer document pertaining to the Offer, unanimously recommended that the shareholders of Nilfisk accept the Offer.

Contact:

Michael Scheuer, Global Head of Corporate Communications, E: michael.scheuer@freudenberg.com; Phone: +49 6201 80-4094



