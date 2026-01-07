

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Secretary Scott Bessent has announced the launch of Treasury's Working Family Tax Cuts: Ushering in a New Golden Age, a platform designed to provide Americans with a clear view into President Trump's pro-family, pro-worker, and pro-growth economic agenda.



'Treasury is opening the books for the American people,' Bessent said. 'Starting with the historic Working Families Tax Cuts, we want Americans to see exactly how the President's policies will strengthen small businesses, allow workers to keep more of their hard-earned money and spur economic growth as we head into this historic anniversary of our great nation.'



Treasury's Working Families Tax Cuts: Ushering in a New Golden Age will kick off by offering insights into the many key policies that President Trump signed into law on July 4, 2025, including permanent tax cuts that will result in bigger tax refunds and bigger paychecks in 2026, the Treasury said.



