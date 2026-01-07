

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains to a seventh straight session, with investors digesting a slew of regional economic data, and awaiting some crucial data from the U.S., including the non-farm payroll report for the month of December.



The benchmark DAX, which rose to a record high of 25,098.63, was up 175.69 points or 0.71% at 25,072.63.



Heidelberg Materials climbed 2.75%. MTU Aero Engines, E.ON., Siemens, Siemens Energy and Vonovia moved up 1.7 to 2%.



Zalando, SAP, Rheinmetall, Bayer, Deutsche Telekom, Qiagen, Fresenius, RWE and Merck gained 0.7 to 1.2%.



Wind turbine maker Nordex jumped more than 3% after announcing that it has been selected to deliver more than 414 MW of its machines for 15 projects across Europe.



Commerzbank drifted down 2.6% and Scout24 eased by about 2.5%. Beiersdorf lost 1.7% and Adidas slid 1.1%, while Fresenius Medical Care, Deutsche Boerse, Deutsche Bank and Mercedes-Benz lost 0.6 to 0.7%.



Data from Destatis showed Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in November, dropping by 0.6% month-on-month, in contrast to the revised 0.3% increase in October. Sales were expected to climb 0.2%.



On a yearly basis, growth in retail sales eased to 1.1% from 1.6% a month ago.



In the whole year of 2025, retail sales logged a real growth of 2.4%. In nominal terms, sales moved up 3.6%. After a strong increase of 3.8% in the first half of the year, sales growth eased to 1.1% in the second half.



Purchasing Managers' survey results from S&P Global showed Germany's construction sector expanded for the first time since early 2022 on rebound in civil engineering activity.



The construction Purchasing Managers' index posted 50.3 in December, up from 45.2 in November. The index has remained above the 50 no-change mark since March 2022. The upturn was primarily driven by strong growth in civil engineering activity.



On the price front, the survey showed that input price inflation hit a three-month high. Rates charged by subcontractors climbed markedly and at the quickest rate for more than two-and-a-half years.



Data from Eurostat said, euro area consumer price inflation eased to 2.0% in December 2025, down from 2.1% in November, according to a preliminary estimate. This marks the lowest rate since August.



The HCOB Eurozone Construction PMI rose to 47.4 in December 2025 from 45.4 in November, signaling the softest contraction since February 2023, S&P Global said.



