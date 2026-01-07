Jaguar Mining, Inc.: Jaguar Mining Inc. Welcomes Experienced Leaders to its Senior Management Team for Driving Strategic Growth

- Appointment of Mr. Daniel Karrqvist to the Position of CFO & Ms. Naomi Nemeth to the Role of Vice President, Investor Relations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) is pleased to announce two new additions to its senior management team. Mr. Daniel Karrqvist has been appointed to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Ms. Naomi Nemeth has been appointed to the newly created role of Vice President, Investor Relations.

Mr. Karrqvist will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Company's financial operations, including financial strategy, reporting, treasury, tax planning, and internal controls. He will play a pivotal role in optimizing capital structure, driving cost efficiencies, and ensuring robust financial systems are in place to support Jaguar's strategic growth initiatives. Additionally, Mr. Karrqvist will assume the vital role of Corporate Secretary, overseeing corporate governance and compliance.

Ms. Nemeth will be responsible for building and maintaining a comprehensive investor relations program, for communicating with all levels of investors on a global basis and contributing her expertise to Jaguar's aggressive business and growth strategy. Ms. Nemeth will work closely with Jaguar's CEO, senior management team, Brazil staff and the Company's Board of Directors to implement a proactive institutional and retail shareholder program and will begin an outreach program targeting non-traditional Investor groups for both awareness and investment in Jaguar Mining.

"On behalf of the board and management of Jaguar Mining, I would like to welcome Mr. Karrqvist and Ms. Nemeth to our senior management team, who are all experienced professionals in their own fields," commented Jaguar Mining CEO Luis Albano Tondo. "Mr. Karrqvist's international experience in senior financial roles in mining, and other related fields will be critical in ensuring Jaguar will have the appropriate financial systems, staff and resources in place to achieve its strategic growth plan. Ms. Nemeth's extensive experience in investor relations in the mining sector, in augmenting shareholder rosters with high quality shareholders, and in keeping all shareholders informed on company progress will also contribute significantly toward the Company achieving its strategic goals. We would also like to thank Marina Fagundes de Freitas for her 15 years of service, most recently serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer since May 2025 and wish her the best of luck in her future endeavours."

Mr. Daniel Karrqvist

Mr. Karrqvist is a seasoned CFO and Finance Executive with nearly 20 years of international experience across mining, metals, agribusiness, industrial manufacturing and private equity-backed environments. A Swedish national based in Brazil, he has built his career leading complex operations, strategic transformations, large capital programs and full financial restructurings across Brazil, Canada, the United States, Switzerland, China, Argentina and Costa Rica. He has served as CFO, Finance Director and Country Manager in global corporations such as Norsk Hydro, ArcelorMittal, Yamana Gold, AMG Mining and Aqua Capital portfolio companies. His background spans the full finance agenda: treasury, tax planning, controllership, FP&A, risk management, government relations, corporate governance, digital transformation and large-scale ERP and integration programs. Mr. Karrqvist has a strong track record in M&A, IPO readiness, expansion of mining assets (both brownfield and greenfield), shared service centre implementation, long-term debt restructuring with global banks, and cost-reduction programs through zero-based budgeting and operational efficiency. He has significant exposure to capital markets, regularly interfacing with investors, analysts, boards and credit institutions in multiple jurisdictions. He also brings extensive experience in mining operations of diverse maturity levels-greenfield development, brownfield expansion, operational stabilization, and divestment strategies - along with active participation in industry associations and government bodies. Mr. Karrqvist has led organisations through periods of growth, turnaround, crisis response and governance strengthening. Academically, he holds a bachelor's degree from the London School of Economics and a master's degree in economics and finance from Binghamton University, and is fluent in English, Portuguese and Swedish.

Ms. Naomi Nemeth

Ms. Nemeth is a seasoned Investor Relations professional with more than 25 years' experience. Focused on the mining industry for the past 20 years, she has held senior management positions with companies such as Lavras Gold (exploration in southern Brazil), HighGold Mining (Alaska Johnson Gold Project), Constantine Metal Resources (Alaska Palmer zinc project), Banro Corporation (gold production in the Democratic Republic of the Congo), Coro Mining (copper production in Chile), Desert Sun Mining (gold production in Bahia State, Brazil), Wolfden Resources (exploration in Ontario), African Copper (gold in Botswana), and Continental Gold (gold in Colombia). Ms. Nemeth has also led junior mining companies as CEO (MetalCorp Inc., Rockex Mining) and has served as a director on several exploration company boards throughout the past 17 years. In addition, Ms. Nemeth has held senior Investor Relations and Communications roles within the pharmaceutical industry (Biovail, MDS, Glaxo) and the financial services sector (Clarica, Manulife). Ms. Nemeth began her career as an exploration geologist working for Inco in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Ontario and has an undergraduate degree in geology and biology from Brock University and a master's degree in journalism from the University of Western Ontario. Ms. Nemeth will be based in Toronto.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with three gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are located in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the MTL complex (Turmalina mine and plant) and Caeté complex (Pilar and Roça Grande mines, and Caeté plant). The Roça Grande mine has been on temporary care and maintenance since April 2019. The Company also owns the Paciência complex (Santa Isabel mine and plant), which had been on care and maintenance since 2012 and is under review to restart in 2026. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

