MSC Industrial Direct Co.: MSC Industrial Supply Co. Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

FISCAL 2026Q1 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $965.7 million increased 4.0% YoY

Operating income of $76.2 million, or $81.2 million on an adjusted basis 1

Operating margin of 7.9%, or 8.4% on an adjusted basis 1

Diluted EPS of $0.93 vs. $0.83 in the prior fiscal year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.99 vs. $0.86 in the prior fiscal year quarter1

MELVILLE, NY AND DAVIDSON, NC / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE:MSM) ("MSC," "MSC Industrial," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2026 first quarter ended November 29, 2025.

Financial Highlights 2 FY26 Q1 FY25 Q1 Change Net Sales $ 965.7 $ 928.5 4.0 % Income from Operations $ 76.2 $ 72.3 5.5 % Operating Margin 7.9 % 7.8 % Net Income Attributable to MSC $ 51.8 $ 46.6 11.1 % Diluted EPS $ 0.93 3 $ 0.83 3 12.0 % Adjusted Financial Highlights 2 FY26 Q1 FY25 Q1 Change Net Sales $ 965.7 $ 928.5 4.0 % Adjusted Income from Operations 1 $ 81.2 $ 74.6 8.8 % Adjusted Operating Margin 1 8.4 % 8.0 % Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1 $ 55.5 $ 48.4 14.8 % Adjusted Diluted EPS 1 $ 0.99 3 $ 0.86 3 15.1 %

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.

3 Based on 56.0 million and 56.1 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY26 Q1 and FY25 Q1, respectively.

Martina McIsaac, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We began the fiscal year on solid footing by executing on the continued momentum from our recent growth initiatives. This resulted in average daily sales growth at the midpoint of our outlook and approximately 180 basis points above the Industrial Production Index, despite headwinds related to the government shutdown of roughly 100 basis points. As a result of our improving levels of execution and focus on optimizing costs, we returned to profitable growth in the fiscal first quarter."

Greg Clark, Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer, added, "We successfully capitalized on growth by delivering 10 basis points of operating margin expansion, or 40 basis points on an adjusted basis year over year and towards the higher end of our guidance range. This resulted in double digit improvement in earnings per share on both a reported and adjusted basis."

McIsaac concluded, "Looking ahead, I am encouraged by our performance early in the fiscal year. We will continue advancing the benefits from our growth initiatives and identifying areas to optimize our cost to serve that supported our return to operating margin expansion this quarter. The timing of holidays created a soft start to the fiscal second quarter, which is affecting our outlook for average daily sales in the quarter, but I remain confident in profitable growth remaining a trend throughout fiscal 2026 and beyond as this momentum continues."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Outlook ADS Growth (YoY) 3.5% - 5.5% Adjusted Operating Margin1 7.3% - 7.9%

Full-Year Fiscal 2026 Outlook for Certain Financial Metrics Maintained

Depreciation and amortization expense of ~$95M-$100M

Interest and other expense of ~$35M

Capital expenditures of ~$100M-$110M

Free cash flow conversion 1 of ~90%

Tax rate of ~24.5%-25.5%

1 Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.

About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.5 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that MSC expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth and profitability, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity, energy and labor prices, and the impact of prolonged periods of low, high or rapid inflation; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies or sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; the applicability of laws and regulations relating to our status as a supplier to the U.S. government and public sector; the credit risk of our customers; our ability to accurately forecast customer demands; interruptions in our ability to make deliveries to customers; supply chain disruptions; our ability to attract and retain sales and customer service personnel; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands; changes to trade policies or trade relationships, including tariff policies; risks associated with opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; interruption of operations at our headquarters or customer fulfillment centers; products liability due to the nature of the products that we sell; impairments of goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets; the impact of climate change; operating and financial restrictions imposed by the terms of our material debt instruments; our ability to access additional liquidity; the significant influence that our principal shareholders will continue to have over our decisions; our ability to execute on our E-commerce strategies and maintain our digital platforms; costs associated with maintaining our information technology ("IT") systems and complying with data privacy laws; disruptions or breaches of our IT systems or violations of data privacy laws, including such disruptions or breaches in connection with our E-commerce channels; risks related to online payment methods and other online transactions; the retention of key management personnel; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; failure to comply with environmental, health, and safety laws and regulations; and our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with, social and environmental responsibility policies. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

November 29,

2025 August 30,

2025 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,254 $ 56,228 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 430,733 423,306 Inventories 660,483 644,090 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 128,052 102,930 Total current assets 1,259,522 1,226,554 Property, plant and equipment, net 346,776 346,706 Goodwill 723,348 723,702 Identifiable intangibles, net 81,518 85,455 Operating lease assets 48,509 52,464 Other assets 27,393 27,183 Total assets $ 2,487,066 $ 2,462,064 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 316,872 $ 316,868 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 21,667 22,236 Accounts payable 220,113 225,150 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 167,649 165,092 Total current liabilities 726,301 729,346 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 214,095 168,831 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 27,393 30,872 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 136,450 136,513 Total liabilities 1,104,239 1,065,562 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders' Equity: Preferred Stock - - Class A Common Stock 57 57 Additional paid-in capital 1,097,059 1,093,630 Retained earnings 426,719 432,622 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,746 ) (20,736 ) Class A treasury stock, at cost (120,918 ) (117,363 ) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity 1,381,171 1,388,210 Noncontrolling interest 1,656 8,292 Total shareholders' equity 1,382,827 1,396,502 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,487,066 $ 2,462,064

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended November 29,

2025 November 30,

2024 Net sales $ 965,684 $ 928,484 Cost of goods sold 573,007 550,297 Gross profit 392,677 378,187 Operating expenses 311,568 303,563 Restructuring and other costs 4,870 2,344 Income from operations 76,239 72,280 Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,416 ) (6,075 ) Interest income 275 341 Other expense, net (3,584 ) (5,944 ) Total other expense (8,725 ) (11,678 ) Income before provision for income taxes 67,514 60,602 Provision for income taxes 16,406 14,908 Net income 51,108 45,694 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (696 ) (929 ) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 51,804 $ 46,623 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial: Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.93 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.83 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 55,804 55,897 Diluted 55,975 56,068

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended November 29,

2025 November 30,

2024 Net income, as reported $ 51,108 $ 45,694 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (902 ) (4,066 ) Comprehensive income 50,206 41,628 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest: Net loss 696 929 Foreign currency translation adjustments (108 ) 234 Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 50,794 $ 42,791

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)(Unaudited)

Thirteen Weeks Ended November 29,

2025 November 30,

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 51,108 $ 45,694 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,111 21,682 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 254 504 Non-cash operating lease cost 5,944 6,070 Stock-based compensation 4,378 3,562 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 450 188 Gain on sale of property (584 ) - Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration - 245 Provision for credit losses 1,038 2,521 Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements (737 ) (332 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (8,694 ) 455 Inventories (16,234 ) 5,491 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (24,648 ) (2,629 ) Operating lease liabilities (6,038 ) (6,152 ) Other assets 51 (154 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,988 ) 24,723 Total adjustments (21,697 ) 56,174 Net cash provided by operating activities 29,411 101,868 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (22,006 ) (20,168 ) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (240 ) (240 ) Net proceeds from sale of property 1,057 - Net cash used in investing activities (21,189 ) (20,408 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (12,959 ) (18,072 ) Payments of regular cash dividends (48,626 ) (47,537 ) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan 908 1,029 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options - 120 Borrowings under credit facilities 156,000 111,500 Payments under credit facilities (111,000 ) (99,750 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (8,195 ) - Other, net (64 ) (649 ) Net cash used in financing activities (23,936 ) (53,359 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (260 ) (423 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (15,974 ) 27,678 Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 56,228 29,588 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 40,254 $ 57,266 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 5,760 $ 13,500 Cash paid for interest $ 5,610 $ 6,262

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude items such as restructuring and other costs and share reclassification litigation costs, and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or alternatives for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted operating margin and free cash flow conversion. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity, and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided.

Free Cash Flow ("FCF") and Free Cash Flow Conversion ("FCF Conversion")

FCF is a non-GAAP financial measure. FCF is used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP, and FCF should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. FCF, which we reconcile to "Net cash provided by operating activities," is cash flow from operations reduced by "Expenditures for property, plant and equipment". We believe that FCF, although similar to cash flow from operations, is a useful additional measure since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. Management also views FCF, as a measure of the Company's ability to reduce debt, add to cash balances, pay dividends, and repurchase stock. FCF has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, FCF does not incorporate payments made on finance lease obligations or required debt service payments. In addition, different companies define FCF differently. Therefore, we believe it is important to view FCF as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. FCF Conversion is useful to investors for the foregoing reasons and as a measure of the rate at which the Company converts its net income reported in accordance with GAAP to cash inflows, which helps investors assess whether the Company is generating sufficient cash flow to provide an adequate return.

Results Excluding Restructuring and Other Costs and Share Reclassification Litigation Costs

In calculating certain non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude items such as restructuring and other costs and share reclassification litigation costs, and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fiscal Quarter Ended November 29, 2025

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Financial Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Financial Measure Total MSC Industrial Restructuring and Other Costs Share Reclassification Litigation Costs Adjusted Total MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 965,684 $ - $ - $ 965,684 Cost of Goods Sold 573,007 - - 573,007 Gross Profit 392,677 - - 392,677 Gross Margin 40.7 % - % - % 40.7 % Operating Expenses 311,568 - 51 311,517 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 32.3 % - % 0.0 % 32.3 % Restructuring and Other Costs 4,870 4,870 - - Income from Operations 76,239 (4,870 ) (51 ) 81,160 Operating Margin 7.9 % 0.5 % 0.0 % 8.4 % Total Other Expense (8,725 ) - - (8,725 ) Income before provision for income taxes 67,514 (4,870 ) (51 ) 72,435 Provision for income taxes 16,406 (1,184 ) (12 ) 17,602 Net income 51,108 (3,686 ) (39 ) 54,833 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (696 ) - - (696 ) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 51,804 $ (3,686 ) $ (39 ) $ 55,529 Net income per common share: Diluted $ 0.93 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.99

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2024

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Financial Measure Items Affecting Comparability Non-GAAP Financial Measure Total MSC Industrial Restructuring and Other Costs Adjusted Total MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 928,484 $ - $ 928,484 Cost of Goods Sold 550,297 - 550,297 Gross Profit 378,187 - 378,187 Gross Margin 40.7 % - % 40.7 % Operating Expenses 303,563 - 303,563 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 32.7 % - % 32.7 % Restructuring and Other Costs 2,344 2,344 - Income from Operations 72,280 (2,344 ) 74,624 Operating Margin 7.8 % 0.3 % 8.0 % Total Other Expense (11,678 ) - (11,678 ) Income before provision for income taxes 60,602 (2,344 ) 62,946 Provision for income taxes 14,908 (577 ) 15,485 Net income 45,694 (1,767 ) 47,461 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (929 ) - (929 ) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 46,623 $ (1,767 ) $ 48,390 Net income per common share: Diluted $ 0.83 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.86

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

