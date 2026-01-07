

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to more than a 2-week low of 1.6168 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 113.13 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6147 and 113.39, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the loonie dropped to a 4-week low of 1.3827 and more than a 1-year low of 0.9346 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.3815 and 0.9307, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.63 against the euro, 111.00 against the yen, 1.40 against the greenback and 0.94 against the aussie.



