

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed Sara Carter as the 10th Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, a position also referred to as the 'Drug Czar.'



The Senate confirmed her in a 52-48 vote Tuesday.



Carter was nominated by President Donald Trump to help lead the administration's fight against illicit drugs and the drug cartels.



She brings extensive knowledge and field experience to ONDCP, having worked as an investigative journalist exposing the drug cartels and mapping the drug trafficking routes along the United States-Mexico border.



'I am honored and humbled to join President Trump's Administration as Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy,' Carter said in a statement on her confirmation as Director.



44-year-old Carter, who was a Fox News contributor, said that as ONDCP Director, she will work tirelessly to achieve a safe and healthy America, where a drug-free life is the prevailing norm.



'This is a turning point for our Nation. President Trump is putting the American people first. Under his leadership, we will reassert our fundamental right to live healthy lives. We will hold accountable the narco-terrorists who infringe upon this right, participating in the deliberate poisoning of tens of thousands of Americans each year. They will no longer kill our families, friends, neighbors, and even children with impunity. At the same time, I will ensure that every parent, family member, and child have the resources they need to prevent and combat addiction. I will stand with our brave law enforcement officials, and with every family who has lost a loved one to drug.'



On her website, Carter has pushed conspiracy theories regarding fentanyl and Mexican immigrants.



