WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
07.01.26 | 13:17
48,955 Euro
+1,49 % +0,720
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,91548,95013:18
0,0000,00013:18
07.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
Veeva Systems: Novo Nordisk International Operations Commits to Veeva Vault CRM

Chooses industry leading Vault CRM to empower commercial teams with next-generation CRM capabilities and agentic AI

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Novo Nordisk's International Operations business unit has committed to use Veeva Vault CRM.

Veeva Systems

"We are honored to expand our partnership with Novo Nordisk to Vault CRM," said Veeva CEO Peter Gassner. "Working together with AI-driven technology, we will do our part to help Novo Nordisk deliver breakthrough medicines to defeat serious chronic diseases and create long-term health for patients around the world."

Vault CRM is part of the Vault CRM Suite of deep applications and agentic AI that drive more effective commercial execution across personal and digital channels. With advanced global capabilities, Vault CRM Suite addresses the industry's unique and evolving country-specific business and compliance requirements.

"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM," said Emil Kongshøj Larsen, executive vice president, International Operations at Novo Nordisk. "Vault CRM will help provide Novo Nordisk the technology foundation to help drive commercial execution."

For all the latest information on Veeva Vault CRM with agentic AI visit veeva.com/CRM and connect with Veeva on LinkedIn.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

Contact:

Maria Scurry
Veeva Systems
maria.scurry@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo_v2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novo-nordisk-international-operations-commits-to-veeva-vault-crm-302654718.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
