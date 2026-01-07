

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies declined in the past 24 hours as markets waited anxiously for the economic data releases due from the U.S. over the course of the week. The lingering geopolitical tensions also continued to have an impact on market sentiment. Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed large outflows on Tuesday which also impacted cryptocurrency market sentiment on Wednesday.



Major data releases due from the U.S. on Wednesday are the ISM Services PMI for December as well as the JOLTs job openings report for November. The non-farm payrolls data and the unemployment report for December would be released on Friday.



Markets expect ISM Services PMI to edge down to 52.3 in December from 52.6 in the previous month. Data released on Monday had shown ISM manufacturing PMI unexpectedly declining to 47.9 in December from 48.2 in the previous month.



Job openings in the U.S is expected to record 7.6 million in November versus 7.67 million in October, according to data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics expected on Wednesday morning.



With the Federal Reserve reiterating a data-dependent monetary policy approach, the market spotlight is undoubtedly on the data releases that would reveal the strength of the economy and in particular the labor market.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.15 trillion, decreasing more than 1.6 percent overnight as geopolitical tensions and monetary policy uncertainty weighed on sentiment. The 24-hour trading volume however has increased 8 percent overnight to $136 billion. Around 60 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. Four among the top 100 cryptocurrencies are now trading with year-to-date losses of more than a percent.



Bitcoin has declined 1.7 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $92,176.47. The current price is around 27 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has rallied 3.8 percent in the past week. The 24-hour trading ranged between $94,395.30 and $91,286.55. Bitcoin currently dominates 58.2 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $243 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $697 million on Monday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped inflows with $229 million whereas Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) topped outflows with $312 million.



Ethereum lost 0.47 percent overnight to trade at $3,224.29. The leading alternate coin is now trading 35 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,303.56 and $3,184.01. Ether's crypto market dominance is currently around 12.3 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $115 million on Tuesday, declining from inflows of $168 million recorded on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $199 million.



Bitcoin continues to be ranked 8th in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. Ethereum has however slipped two notches to the 36th position.



4th ranked XRP has plunged more than 5 percent overnight to trade at $2.25, around 41 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB slipped 0.25 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $910.72. BNB is trading 34 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 6th ranked Solana dropped 0.86 percent overnight to $137.98. SOL's current price is around 53 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall however gained 1.1 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2948. The trading price is 33 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin slipped 0.92 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1491. DOGE is now trading 80 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano declined 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.4153. ADA is currently trading 87 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



40th ranked MemeCore (M) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 3.5 percent. 97th ranked Morpho (MORPHO) followed with overnight gains of almost 1.5 percent.



32nd ranked Mantle (MNT) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 6.5 percent. 91st ranked Dash (DASH) followed with losses of 8.1 percent.



