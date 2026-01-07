Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.: Warner Bros. Discovery Board Of Directors Unanimously Recommends Shareholders Reject Amended Paramount Tender Offer

Offer Remains Inferior to Netflix Merger Agreement Across Numerous Key Areas

Value is Insufficient Given Significant Costs, Risks and Uncertainties

Heightened Risk of Failure to Close Compared to Netflix Combination

Significant Potential Consequences for Shareholders if PSKY Offer Fails to Close

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ("Warner Bros. Discovery" or "WBD") (NASDAQ: WBD) today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has unanimously determined that Paramount Skydance's ("PSKY") (NASDAQ: PSKY) tender offer, as amended on December 22, 2025, is not in the best interests of WBD and its shareholders and does not meet the criteria of a "Superior Proposal" under the terms of WBD's merger agreement with Netflix, Inc. ("Netflix") (NASDAQ: NFLX) announced on December 5, 2025.

The Board unanimously reiterates its recommendation in support of the Netflix combination and recommends that WBD shareholders reject PSKY's offer.

"The Board unanimously determined that the Paramount's latest offer remains inferior to our merger agreement with Netflix across multiple key areas," said Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., Chair of the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors. "Paramount's offer continues to provide insufficient value, including terms such as an extraordinary amount of debt financing that create risks to close and lack of protections for our shareholders if a transaction is not completed. Our binding agreement with Netflix will offer superior value at greater levels of certainty, without the significant risks and costs Paramount's offer would impose on our shareholders."

In connection with its determination, today the Board sent a letter to WBD shareholders providing detail on its recommendation.

Full text of the letter follows below.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As you know, at the end of last year, your Board of Directors concluded its process to maximize shareholder value by entering into our merger agreement with Netflix. Since then, Paramount Skydance ("PSKY"), a bidder in that process, has commenced a hostile tender offer to acquire WBD, which it recently amended on December 22, 2025.

As described further below, your Board unanimously determined that the PSKY amended offer remains inadequate, particularly given the insufficient value it would provide, the lack of certainty in PSKY's ability to complete the offer and the risks and costs borne by WBD shareholders should PSKY fail to complete the offer. Accordingly, the Board unanimously recommends that shareholders not tender your shares into the PSKY offer. For a full discussion of the reasons for the Board's recommendation, we urge you to read the full Schedule 14D-9 filing, including the amendment filed today.

PSKY Offer's Insufficient Value

PSKY's offer is inferior given significant costs, risks and uncertainties as compared to the Netflix merger. Under the Netflix merger agreement, WBD shareholders will receive significant value with $23.25 in cash and shares of Netflix common stock representing a target value of $4.50 based on a collar range in the Netflix stock price at the time of closing, which has future value creation potential.

Additionally, WBD shareholders will receive value through their ownership in Discovery Global, which will have considerable scale, a diverse global footprint, and leading sports and news assets, as well as the strategic and financial flexibility to pursue its own growth initiatives and value-creation opportunities.

The Board also considered the costs and loss of value for WBD shareholders associated with accepting the PSKY offer. WBD would be obligated to pay Netflix a $2.8 billion termination fee for abandoning our existing merger agreement; incur a $1.5 billion fee for failing to complete our debt exchange, which we could not execute under the PSKY offer without PSKY's consent; and incur incremental interest expense of approximately $350 million. The total cost to WBD would be approximately $4.7 billion, or $1.79 per share. These costs would, in effect, lower the net amount of the regulatory termination fee that PSKY would pay to WBD from $5.8 billion to $1.1 billion in the event of a failed transaction with PSKY. In comparison, the Netflix transaction imposes none of these costs on WBD.

Lack of Certainty in PSKY's Ability to Close the Transaction

The extraordinary amount of debt financing, as well as other terms of the PSKY offer, heighten the risk of failure to close, particularly when compared to the certainty of the Netflix merger. PSKY is a company with a $14 billion market capitalization attempting an acquisition requiring $94.65 billion of debt and equity financing, nearly seven times its total market capitalization. To effect the transaction, it intends to incur an extraordinary amount of incremental debt - more than $50 billion - through arrangements with multiple financing partners.

The transaction PSKY is proposing is in effect a leveraged buyout ("LBO"). In fact, it would be the largest LBO in history with $87 billion of total pro forma gross debt and an estimated gross leverage of approximately 7x 2026E EBITDA before synergies. The WBD Board considered that an LBO structure introduces risks given the acquiror's reliance on the ability and willingness of its lenders to provide funds at close. Changes in the performance or financial condition of either the target or acquiror, as well as changes in the industry or financing landscapes, could jeopardize these financing arrangements. Many prior large LBOs illustrate that acquirors or their equity and/or debt financing sources can, and do, seek to assert failures of closing conditions in order to terminate a transaction or renegotiate transaction terms. This aggressive transaction structure poses materially more risk for WBD and its shareholders when compared to the conventional structure of the Netflix merger.

The risks inherent in the LBO structure are exacerbated by the amount of debt PSKY must incur, its current financial position and future prospects, as well as the lengthy period to close the transaction - which PSKY itself estimates to be 12-18 months following signing. PSKY already has a "junk" credit rating and it has negative free cash flows with a high degree of dependency on its legacy linear business. Certain fixed obligations that PSKY has incurred or may incur prior to closing, such as the multi-year programming and sports licensing deals, could further strain its financial condition.

Further, the operating restrictions between signing and closing imposed on WBD by the PSKY offer could damage our business, allowing PSKY to abandon the offer. The onerous covenants include, among others, restricting WBD's ability to modify, renew or terminate affiliation agreements. These restrictions may hamper WBD's ability to perform and could lead PSKY to assert that WBD has suffered a "material adverse effect," enabling PSKY and its financing partners to terminate the transaction or renegotiate the terms of the transaction.

In contrast, Netflix is a company with a market capitalization of approximately $400 billion, an investment grade balance sheet, an A/A3 credit rating and estimated free cash flow of more than $12 billion for 2026. The merger agreement with Netflix also provides WBD with more flexibility to operate in a normal course until closing. Given these factors, the Board determined that the Netflix merger remains superior to PSKY's amended offer.

Consequences for WBD Shareholders Should PSKY Fail to Close the Transaction

If PSKY fails to close its offer, WBD shareholders would incur significant costs and potentially considerable value destruction. In addition to potentially enabling PSKY to abandon or amend its offer, the operating restrictions that PSKY would impose on WBD between signing and closing could impair WBD's financial condition and ability to maintain its competitive position in the markets in which it operates, and hinder its ability to retain key talent. This includes prohibiting WBD from pursuing the planned separation of Discovery Global and Warner Bros., which was designed to derisk our businesses by allowing each to focus on its own strategic plan. The PSKY offer would also prevent WBD from completing the contemplated debt exchange and refinancing our $15 billion bridge loan without PSKY's consent, which would limit our financial flexibility. If the PSKY offer fails to close, WBD shareholders would be left with shares in a business that has been restricted from pursuing its key initiatives for up to 18 months.

Further, WBD shareholders would receive insufficient compensation for the damage to our businesses should the PSKY offer not close. The $1.1 billion net amount of the regulatory termination fee that PSKY would pay to WBD represents an unacceptably low 1.4% of the transaction equity value and would not come close to helping WBD address the likely damage to our businesses.

In contrast, should Netflix fail to complete the merger for regulatory reasons, WBD would receive a $5.8 billion termination fee and WBD shareholders would still benefit from the initiatives that the Board and management team are implementing to secure the value of our businesses and ensure their long-term success, including the planned separation of Discovery Global and Warner Bros.

The PSKY Offer Is Not Superior, or Even Comparable, to the Netflix Merger

PSKY has repeatedly failed to submit the best proposal for WBD shareholders despite clear direction from WBD on both the deficiencies and potential solutions. The WBD Board, management team and our advisors have extensively engaged with PSKY and its representatives and provided it with explicit instructions on how to improve each of its offers. Yet PSKY has continued to submit offers that still include many of the deficiencies we previously repeatedly identified to PSKY, none of which are present in the Netflix merger agreement, all while asserting that its offers do not represent its "best and final" proposal.

PSKY's transaction team, including many of their employees, several law firms, investment and lending banks and consultants, had several months to engage extensively with WBD. They are well aware of the reasons behind the Board's determination that the Netflix merger agreement is superior to its offer. If on December 4 PSKY did not recognize the weaknesses of its proposal when the Board concluded the process, it has now had several weeks to study the Netflix merger agreement and adjust its offer accordingly. Instead PSKY has, for whatever reason, chosen not to do so.

Your Board negotiated a merger with Netflix that maximizes value while mitigating downside risks, and we unanimously believe the Netflix merger is in your best interest. We are focused on advancing the Netflix merger to deliver its compelling value to you.

Sincerely,

The Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors

The basis for the Board's decision is set forth in Amendment No. 3 to the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 (the "Schedule 14D-9") filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Allen & Company, J.P. Morgan and Evercore are serving as financial advisors to Warner Bros. Discovery and Wachtell Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP are serving as legal counsel.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, HBO Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

