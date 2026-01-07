OTC Markets Group Welcomes FUTURE FUELS INC to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced FUTURE FUELS INC (TSX-V: FTUR; OTCQX: FTURF), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. FUTURE FUELS INC upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

FUTURE FUELS INC begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FTURF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks another important step forward in our mission to build a leading North American mineral exploration company," stated Rob Leckie, CEO of Future Fuels Inc. "This upgrade reflects the financial strength of our company, our commitment to transparent disclosure, and our intention to engage a broader base of U.S. investors as we continue to advance exploration and development at our Hornby Uranium Project and other strategic mineral assets."

About FUTURE FUELS INC

Future Fuels' principal asset is the Hornby Project, covering the entire 3,407 km² Hornby Basin in north-western Nunavut, a geologically promising area with over 40 underexplored uranium showings, including the historic Mountain Lake System. Additionally, Future Fuels holds the Covette Project in Quebec's James Bay region, comprising 65 mineral claims over 3,370 hectares.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com