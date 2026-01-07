

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The White House stated that in 2025, new U.S. vehicle sales rose by 2.4 percent - the industry's strongest performance since 2019.



Earlier this year, analysts claimed President Donald Trump's Made in America trade agenda would 'deal a serious blow to automakers,' 'cut sales by millions,' and 'increase prices.'



These so-called experts could not have been more wrong, the White House said in an article published on Tuesday.



U.S. automakers are thriving, and tariffs have had no negative effect on vehicle prices, according to it.



The White House cited some data on major vehicle manufacturers' performance in the past year.



Ford reported its best annual sales since 2019.



General Motors saw its overall vehicle sales soar, posting its best year for SUV sales in decades.



Stellantis increased its Jeep brand sales for the first time since 2018.



Honda posted its best U.S. sales performance since 2021.



Hyundai achieved record U.S. sales.



Americans purchasing made-in-America vehicles can now deduct auto loan interest, thanks to the President's One Big Beautiful Bill.



The White House claimed that Trump's trade agenda has spurred massive investments in U.S. production from automakers, including Ford, Hyundai, Stellantis, General Motors, Honda, Toyota, Scout Motors, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, Kia and Nissan.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News