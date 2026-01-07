

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.



The yen rose to a 2-day high of 211.03 against the pound, from an early low of 211.76.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to near 3-week highs of 182.71 and 196.41 from early lows of 183.38 and 197.26, respectively.



The yen edged up to 156.30 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 156.81.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 209.00 against the pound, 180.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the franc and 154.00 against the greenback.



