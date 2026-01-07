Nepra Foods Appoints Cotter Stern as Director of Ingredient Sales

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF), a leader in specialty ingredients and allergen-free products, today announced the appointment of Cotter Stern as Director of Ingredient Sales. With over 15 years of experience in organic food trading, Mr. Stern brings deep technical understanding of global commodity markets and a proven track record of building sustainable supply chains. Mr. Stern's esteemed reputation will accelerate Nepra Foods' growth trajectory.

Mr. Stern's career demonstrates a commitment to the organic food sector, shaped by early mentorship under an entrepreneurial pioneer and advanced through global roles managing logistics, inventory, and successful product launches. He has expertly handled hundreds of ingredients in both CPG and bulk markets. Spanning plant proteins, legumes, nuts, seeds, sweeteners, and oils.

The decision to hire a dedicated sales representative like Mr. Stern represents a pivotal evolution for Nepra Foods as the company scales operations in a competitive CPG environment. With rising inquiries and demand for specialized offerings - including hemp proteins, functional flours, and specialty starches - the company identified the need for focused, expert leadership in ingredient sales. This strategic move prioritizes client partnerships and improves supply chain efficiency to ensures consistent, high-quality fulfillment. The goal? To convert market interest into recurring revenue streams heading into 2026 and beyond.

"The team and I incredibly excited to welcome Cotter onboard. This appointment reinforces Nepra Foods' commitment to environmentally focused innovations, leaders like Mr. Stern prove essential to achieving scalability that elevates performance and market recognition." said Billy Hogan, CEO of Nepra Foods.

Mr. Stern is known in the industry for his trustworthiness and high integrity; qualities that have fostered enduring client loyalty through a consistent client-first approach. His meticulous attention to detail and rigorous expectations for supplier quality will differentiate Nepra Foods. Mr. Stern's extensive network provides substantial opportunities for Nepra Foods to expand ingredient sales via trusted connections with farmers, producers, and major clients worldwide.

Mr. Stern commented, "Joining Nepra at this inflection point is an honor and a privilege. My primary goal is to bring forth rooted and fully vetted supply chains, servicing the highest quality ingredients and sharpen our go to market execution while optimizing our revenue streams. We are looking at the potential of our product offerings; staying focused on building trust and capturing market share while delivering measurable value."

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated functional nutrition company delivering clean-label solutions. Our mission is to nourish people and the planet by partnering with category leaders, emerging brands, and technology companies to build resilient supply chains rooted in ethical practices and eco-aware innovation. From early-stage development through large-scale growth, Nepra Foods delivers tailored solutions - including market-ready formulations, advanced ingredient technology, co-manufacturing services, e-commerce management, and retail distribution. Nepra Foods collaborates with leading ag-tech groups to translate their research and practices into real-world applications. For more information on the company, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Media Contact & Investor Contact

William Hogan, CEO

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations

Toll-Free: 844-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-appoints-cotter-stern-as-director-of-ingredient-sales-1124556