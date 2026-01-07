Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its MOD and .decimal product portfolio on the Mendo Medical Cannabis platform ("Mendo"), representing Glow's first formal entry into the Canadian medical cannabis channel and extending access to its products for registered medical patients nationwide.

This launch represents an important milestone in Glow's commercial strategy, making its full portfolio (14 SKUs) of next-generation cannabis products available to medical patients across Canada, including veterans, who value greater consistency, dose-control, and personalization.





Mendo Medical Cannabis is one of Canada's leading medical cannabis providers, serving registered patients across Canada, with a long-standing focus on veterans through dedicated support programs. Based in Quebec, Mendo operates a national online sales platform www.mendomedical.ca, providing both civilians and veterans with easy, secure access to high-quality cannabis products from Canada's top licensed producers.

"With this launch on Mendo, Glow is expanding into an important new channel and makes our innovative products accessible to medical cannabis patients across Canada for the first time," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "Medical Cannabis has historically been the first point of legalization in many global markets, and recent U.S. moves to reclassify cannabis to Schedule III1 underscore the continued relevance of medical-first frameworks. Our core technology is rooted in medical-caliber science, and partnering with leaders like Mendo, who are deeply focused on serving medical patients and veterans, aligns well with our long-term strategy to build scalable, globally relevant product platforms grounded in effectiveness, consistency, and dose-control."

"We are delighted to work with Glow to offer MOD and .decimal products to our members through our national sales portal, accessible by medical patients Canada-wide," said Josee Bissonnette, CEO of Mendo. "Our focus has always been on giving patients access to high-quality, innovative products, and we believe Glow's offerings will resonate well with our patient community."

The addition of the medical channel further diversifies Glow's distribution mix heading into 2026 and reinforces the scalability of its business model. Alongside its growing presence with major provincial retailers, this expansion positions the Company to serve a broader customer base while maintaining focus on operational efficiency and long-term value creation.

About Mendo Medical

Mendo operates from its advanced facility in St. Jean Sur Richelieu, minutes from downtown Montreal. It offers a comprehensive online portal for medical cannabis patients in Canada, featuring a curated selection of products from top licensed producers. Mendo's mission is to provide reliable, high-quality medical cannabis to patients and veterans, affirming its leadership in the Canadian medical cannabis market.

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

