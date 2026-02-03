Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its MOD and .decimal brands into Manitoba, alongside an expansion of its product portfolio in New Brunswick. These developments represent another step forward in the Company's national expansion strategy and build on the strong commercial momentum established in 2025.

Expanding National Footprint

Building on its success in Ontario and the successful launches in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan in 2025, Glow is now introducing its MOD and .decimal brands into Manitoba's cannabis retail market, further extending its presence in Western Canada. Initial store roll-outs are underway, supported by eight product listings secured across the two brands. This expansion reflects Glow's strategy of leveraging proven commercial traction in core markets to support further market development in a measured and repeatable manner.

In parallel, Glow is expanding its presence in New Brunswick with the addition of the .decimal brand, complementing the existing MOD portfolio in the province. The expanded New Brunswick offering is scheduled to launch in Spring 2026 and reflects continued demand from provincial distributors and retailers for Glow's differentiated, precision-focused product formats.

"Glow's expansion into Manitoba while broadening our portfolio in New Brunswick reflects the continued execution of our national growth strategy and positions us well for continued momentum in 2026," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "We are building from a position of strength in Ontario, where we continue to strengthen our leadership with key retailers, and leveraging that foundation to thoughtfully expand across Canada. With momentum continuing to build through new provincial launches, growing retailer relationships, and sustained demand for our differentiated products, we remain confident in our ability to drive continued growth in the periods ahead."

Continued Commercial Momentum

Glow's expansion into Manitoba and the continued growth in existing markets reinforce the scalability of its commercial model and the strength of its go-to-market execution. With a growing national footprint, a differentiated product portfolio, and strong operating fundamentals, the Company continues to see meaningful opportunity ahead as it advances its national expansion strategy. Glow remains focused on disciplined execution that strengthens its market presence and builds long-term sustainable value as additional growth opportunities continue to develop across Canada.

SUBSCRIBE: For more information on Glow or to subscribe to the Company's mail list visit: https://www.glowlifetech.com/news

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the proposed Debt Settlement, including the amount and completion thereof and statements regarding the Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the Offering and Debt Settlement described in this news release will be completed on the terms described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282423

Source: Glow Lifetech Corp.