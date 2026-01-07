Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
Anterix Inc.: Anterix Appoints Ross Spero as Chief Product Officer

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced the appointment of Ross Spero as Chief Product Officer. Spero will lead Anterix's product development strategy, product operations and deployment, and the company's Anterix Active Ecosystem (AAE) partnerships and commercialization strategy, as Anterix advances its evolution beyond spectrum to help utilities accelerate time-to-deployment and time-to-value.

Supporting seven utilities with a collective footprint equivalent to the fourth-largest wireless network in the United States, Anterix is entering a new era beyond spectrum-strengthening its lab-to-deployment engine, expanding its solutions portfolio, and driving repeatable outcomes at scale. With the launch of TowerX and CatalyX- and the addition of a Chief Product Officer, Anterix is elevating product and deployment execution to connect and secure every device that measures, monitors, or controls the flow of power.

"Connectivity is the foundational infrastructure for grid modernization, and our customers are clear about what matters next: speed to deployment and speed to value," said Scott Lang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anterix. "Ross is a proven product and commercial leader with deep experience building and scaling portfolios, driving recurring revenue growth, and turning strategy into adoption. His leadership will accelerate our product roadmap beyond spectrum, sharpen deployment execution, and expand the impact of the Anterix Active Ecosystem, strengthening our partnerships with customers and delivering outcomes faster."

Spero brings extensive experience in product leadership across connectivity, managed services, and network-centric portfolios. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Product Management & Portfolio Strategy at TPx Communications, where he led portfolio transformation initiatives, product operations, and commercialization programs designed to accelerate activation, improve performance, and drive recurring revenue growth. Across his career, he has built product strategy and pricing disciplines, scaled managed services and networking portfolios, and aligned product, operations, and go-to-market execution to increase adoption and customer retention.

"Our customers have a true partner at the table who can help turn future plans into real-world outcomes," said Ross Spero, Chief Product Officer. "As the market leader, we're bridging that gap by simplifying the path from strategy to deployment, and from deployment to measurable gains in reliability, resilience, security, and performance."

Leadership Transition

Anterix also announced that Ryan Gerbrandt, Chief Operating Officer, will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Anterix team, I want to thank Ryan for his leadership and meaningful contributions over the past five years," said Lang- "We are grateful for the impact he has made at Anterix and wish him continued success in his next chapter."

About Anterix

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the nation's leading connectivity partner for utilities, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding Anterix's strategy, product development plans, deployment capabilities, ecosystem commercialization, and expected future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Shareholder Contact
Natasha Vecchiarelli
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
973-531-4397
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Media Contact
Paul Gaige
Vice President
Burson
504-957-1434
Paul.Gaige@bursonglobal.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
