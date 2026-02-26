Anterix Inc.: Anterix Deepens Collaboration with Qualcomm to Accelerate Utility Grid Connectivity

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum for the utility sector, today announced an expanded collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to accelerate adoption of next-generation connectivity for utilities and critical infrastructure operators nationwide.

The collaboration underscores Anterix's role in moving the utility industry beyond spectrum access to a complete private wireless connectivity platform - one that enables utilities to deploy, operate, and evolve private wireless broadband networks that support safer operations, greater resilience, and long-term grid modernization.

"Utilities and other critical infrastructure industries are essential to the nation's security and economic vitality," said Vivek Khanna, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm. "By collaborating with Anterix, the market leader in private broadband connectivity for utilities, Qualcomm is reinforcing our commitment to the utility market and giving utilities access to the chipset innovation needed to build a more secure, resilient, and connected energy future."

A key outcome of the collaboration between Anterix and Qualcomm is the development of new industrial-grade IoT chipsets optimized specifically for utility use cases at scale. Qualcomm's Snapdragon SDX35-3 and SDX32-3 IoT Modems will deliver 4G and 5G cellular connectivity on Anterix's 900 MHz broadband platform, enabling greater distributed intelligence, operational visibility, and resilient communications at the grid edge. To date, eight utilities have selected Anterix-enabled private wireless as the foundation for next-generation grid connectivity.

"By joining forces with Qualcomm, we are giving utilities a clear, scalable roadmap to 5G - one that delivers immediate operational value while supporting long-term network evolution," said Carlos L' Abbate, Chief Technology & Engineering Officer at Anterix. "Building on the FCC's decision to expand the 900 MHz band to 10 MHz, this collaboration further future-proofs the adoption of private wireless, with Anterix-enabled networks serving as a foundation for smarter operations, stronger resilience, and a future-ready energy system."

The Snapdragon SDX35-3 IoT Cellular Modem already is being incorporated by members of the Anterix Active Ecosystem, including Easymetering, whose AMI 2.0 and grid-edge solutions demonstrate how utility-owned private wireless can support electrification, distributed energy resources, and enhanced customer engagement-while maintaining the reliability and security utilities require.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Anterix

973-531-4397

nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

Media Contact

Paul Gaige

Senior Vice President

Burson

504-957-1434

Paul.Gaige@bursonglobal.com

About Anterix

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business, plans and opportunities. Any such forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of Anterix's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Anterix's most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that it makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on Anterix's website at www.anterix.com under the Investor Relations section and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by applicable law, Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.