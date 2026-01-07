

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Syria and Israel have decided to establish a joint fusion mechanism - a dedicated communication cell - to facilitate immediate and ongoing coordination on their intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement, and commercial opportunities under the supervision of the United States.



This was agreed at a meeting of senior Israeli and Syrian officials in Paris under the auspices of the United States.



President Donald Trump's leadership in the Middle East enabled productive discussions, centered on respect for Syria's sovereignty and stability, Israel's security, and prosperity for both countries, the State Department said in a joint statement on the Trilateral Meeting.



The neighboring countries reaffirmed their commitment to strive toward achieving lasting security and stability arrangements for both.



The joint fusion mechanism will serve as a platform to address any disputes promptly and work to prevent misunderstandings.



The State Department said the United States remains committed to supporting the implementation of these understandings, as part of broader efforts to achieve enduring peace in the Middle East.



