

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - As many European countries reeling under freezing conditions, an amber cold-health alert has been extended for all regions of England until 12 pm on Sunday.



UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have extended the duration of the current amber cold-health alert. All regions of England will remain under an amber alert until 12pm on Sunday.



Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said, 'The current cold snap is now expected to last at least until this weekend according to Met Office forecasts, and we know that prolonged exposure to low temperatures can have a severe impact on people's health, especially if they're older or have serious health conditions.



Hundreds of flights have been cancelled in Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam and Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris due to heavy snowfall.



Temperatures have dropped to minus 6C in northern Scotland.



Yellow ice warnings have been issued in Scotland and Northern Ireland.



A number of vehicle collisions have been reported across UK with black ice making driving conditions treacherous.



Eurostar said many of its trains have been cancelled Wednesday due to icy conditions. The cancellation includes services from London St Pancras to Amsterdam Central, Rotterdam Central and Paris Gare du Nord.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News