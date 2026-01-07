Sentinel Net Lease: Sentinel Opportunity Fund I Closes Seventh and Eighth Acquisitions with Abbott Laboratories and V3 Engineering, Advancing a Diversified Portfolio Strategy

The two properties strengthen the Company's presence in Illinois, where it currently owns and manages three other properties.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Sentinel Net Lease (the "Company") announced today that Sentinel Opportunity Fund I, LP (the "Fund") has closed on the acquisitions of two mission-critical commercial properties leased to Abbott Laboratories and V3 Engineering. These transactions, totaling $20.8MM, represent the Fund's seventh and eighth acquisitions and further advance Sentinel's strategy of building a diversified portfolio across tenants, property types, and geographies.

Abbott Laboratories located in Waukegan, Illinois. V3 Engineering Headquarters located in Woodridge, Illinois.

With these closings, Sentinel Opportunity Fund I continues to scale deliberately, emphasizing tenant credit quality, asset utility, and geographic balance rather than concentration in any single market or sector. Desirable suburban locations in large markets across the Midwest and Southeast US remains a core strategy the Fund, supported by deep local knowledge and long-standing operating relationships.

The Abbott Laboratories property is a fully leased 131,341 square foot office facility located in Waukegan, Illinois, near Abbott's HQ campus. The building houses Abbott's software, data engineering, and technology teams that support core operating functions across the organization. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is an investment-grade Fortune 200 global healthcare company.

The 44,096 square foot V3 Engineering property, located in Woodridge, Illinois, serves as the long-term headquarters facility for V3 Engineering, a multidisciplinary engineering and construction firm with operations in the US and Canada.

Both properties are 100% leased under long-term structures designed to deliver stable, predictable cash flow and complement the Fund's existing portfolio of industrial, office, and retail assets.

"These acquisitions mark an important milestone as the Fund continues to build a diversified portfolio, one asset at a time," said Fred Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Sentinel Net Lease. "Being disciplined about tenant quality, lease structure, and market selection has allowed us to grow while maintaining balance across industries and geographies."

Dennis Cisterna, Chief Investment Officer of Sentinel Net Lease, added, "The Abbott and V3 acquisitions reflect the Fund's core underwriting principles: mission-critical real estate, strong tenant fundamentals, and an attractive basis relative to replacement cost. As the seventh and eighth assets in the portfolio, they reinforce our focus on diversification and downside protection as we continue to deploy capital."

Sentinel Opportunity Fund I remains open for investment through June 2026 and maintains an active acquisition pipeline extending into 2026 that will continue the thematic investment strategy to deliver outsized risk-adjusted returns to our investors.

About Sentinel Net Lease

Sentinel Net Lease is a private commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to delivering superior risk-adjusted returns through disciplined, data-driven investment strategies. The firm focuses on acquiring high-quality properties under long-term net leases with financially stable tenants, primarily located in the Midwest and Southern United States. Sentinel combines institutional-caliber investment analysis with hands-on operational expertise and rigorous asset management to maximize value and mitigate risk.

Sentinel Opportunity Fund I, LP is currently open to accredited investors and is available for custody on Charles Schwab.

Visit sentinelnetlease.com and sentineloppfund.com for more information.

Contacts

Laura Nguyen

Vice President of Investor Relations

laura@sentinelnetlease.com

