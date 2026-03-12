

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) announced results from the FreeDM2 randomized controlled trial showing that people using FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring technology had better glucose outcomes than those using traditional fingersticks. The trial was designed to determine whether real-time continuous glucose monitoring can help people using basal insulin improve their glucose management.



In the U.K. FreeDM2 randomized controlled trial, at four months, people using Libre technology had a 0.6% greater reduction in HbA1c and 2.5 more hours a day in the healthy range vs. fingersticks. Complementary Italian study reported similar improvements, the company said.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Abbott shares are down 0.61 percent to $109.57.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News