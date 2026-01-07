DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Paymetrex and AnywhereCommerce Solidify Relationship

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTC:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Paymetrex Payment Solutions Inc. ("Paymetrex"), has entered into a Technology Licensing Agreement with AnywhereCommerce Inc.("AnywhereCommerce"), dated December 17, 2025. The license provides Paymetrex with access to AnywhereCommerce's comprehensive suite of payment products and services. Combined with Paymetrex's proprietary intellectual property, the Company intends to offer a full range of payment solutions, including credit card terminals, credit and debit transaction processing, and cryptocurrency payment processing.

Paymetrex will market these solutions under its proprietary YuzuPay brand through a white-label program. The Company plans to distribute these offerings directly to merchants and indirectly through Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs). Paymetrex also owns a patent portfolio, comprising 10 granted patents, that supports these initiatives. In addition, the Company is appointing resellers with strong merchant relationships across high-value sectors including art dealerships, jewelry retailers, automotive dealerships, luxury boat and jet rental businesses, and other premium merchant categories. AnywhereCommerce and PayMetrex will collaborate to co-create and identify other strategic IP assets for acquisition. The combined patent portfolio will be leveraged to spearhead our joint business development efforts, providing market differentiation and patent security for our partners and customers. In addition, Paymetrex will be filing at least one provisional patent around the use of Quantum Computing technology to enhance security in payments. Payments includes credit card, mobile wallet and e commerce transactions.

A report from Grand View Research projected that the global cryptocurrency payment apps market size was estimated at USD 556.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,4 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2025 to 2033. The report adds: "The growing adoption of cryptocurrencies globally is the key driver for the market's expansion. People are encouraged to use cryptocurrency payment platforms owing to the decentralized nature of the blockchain, which eliminates mediators such as banks from the payment processing system. It reduces the processing time and accelerates the transaction speed, consequently adding to the increasing popularity of such platforms. In addition, the growing prevalence of cryptocurrencies as an investment option among millennials is also fueling the growth of the cryptocurrency payment apps industry." 1 It continues: "One of the most transformative trends in the market is the increasing interoperability between crypto payment platforms and traditional banking systems. Crypto apps now allow users to seamlessly convert digital assets into fiat currencies and vice versa, enabling easier withdrawals, direct-to-bank transfers, and debit card functionalities. This fusion is bridging the gap between old and new financial infrastructures, encouraging a smoother transition for users hesitant to move entirely into decentralized finance (DeFi). Thus, increasing integration of cryptocurrency payment apps with traditional financial systems can be attributed to the market's growth." 1

AnywhereCommerce is a leading payments orchestration company founded in 2006 and headquartered in Fresno, California. The company has deployed more than 20 million payment devices across 15 countries and offers comprehensive solutions for processing debit, credit, and cryptocurrency transactions. Recently, AnywhereCommerce expanded its capabilities to include crypto-to-cash settlement, enabling merchants to seamlessly accept and settle cryptocurrency payments. Through this agreement, Paymetrex will leverage AnywhereCommerce's technology to enhance its own payment infrastructure, providing merchants with more flexible, secure, and efficient transaction options.

About AnywhereCommerce Inc.

Founded in 2006, AnywhereCommerce is a global leader in payment orchestration technologies. Headquartered in Fresno, California, the company serves clients worldwide with advanced payment hardware and software solutions, supporting both traditional and cryptocurrency transactions.

About Paymetrex

Paymetrex, a subsidiary of Datametrex AI Limited, is focused on integrating next-generation payment technologies for modern businesses. By partnering with industry leaders such as AnywhereCommerce, Paymetrex is committed to delivering seamless, secure, and versatile payment solutions to merchants across North America. Paymetrex owns a patent portfolio consisting of 10 patents around payments, including cryptocurrency payments using mobile phones. We believe these patents are highly valuable and integral to closing Client opportunities.

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, and Healthcare. The Company specializes in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

For more on Datametrex, please visit our Company website (www.datametrex.com).

For Additional Information

Michael Kron, C.P.A., C.A.

Chief Operating Officer

michael@michaelkron.com

(514) 578-5007

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to healthcare business and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis and available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

