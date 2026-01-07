Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - SuperBuzz Inc. (TSXV: SPZ) (FSE: O2C) ("SuperBuzz" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered marketing automation solutions for high customer retention, today announced the appointments of two key personnel: Mr. Jeremy Levine and Ms. Bar Clara Mendez McConnon.

Mr. Jeremy Levine will join the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Levine joins SuperBuzz AI after a successful tenure at WalkMe, where he held senior leadership roles in international business development - spearheading major B2B sales initiatives and go-to-market expansion for complex enterprise clients across EMEA and APAC.

During the period when Jeremy was part of WalkMe, the company experienced impressive revenue growth, underscoring the scalability and commercial momentum of the business. Specifically, WalkMe's annual revenues reached a peak high of US$193.3 million, reflecting continued strong adoption and market penetration under its global sales organization. (ir.walkme.com)

In his new role at SuperBuzz AI, Levine will lead global demand generation, sales strategy, strategic partnerships, and the customer lifecycle, with the goal of scaling SuperBuzz's footprint among agencies, e-commerce brands, and enterprise marketers seeking to unlock growth through AI-driven automation.

"We brought Jeremy on board because he combines proven enterprise-sales discipline, deep digital adoption insight, and a track record of building scalable revenue engines - exactly what SuperBuzz needs as we scale globally," said Liran Brenner, Founder and CEO of SuperBuzz AI.

"Having helped WalkMe navigate rapid growth and deliver measurable value to large organizations, I'm excited to join SuperBuzz AI at this pivotal stage," said Jeremy Levine. "I believe SuperBuzz has the potential to help marketers reclaim attention, drive performance, and grow revenue in an AI-first world. I'm committed to building a world-class go-to-market engine to realize that vision."

Ms. Clara Mendez has joined the company as a Special Consultant. In this strategic role, Mendez will support SuperBuzz AI's expansion into new markets while strengthening growth across existing regions, contributing her expertise in business development, international market penetration, and strategic partnerships.

In her previous role, Bar Clara Mendez McConnon led Meta's Israel Mid-Market and Southern Europe Gaming, overseeing a ~$450M annual business unit. She drove revenue growth, scaled high-performance sales teams, and built strategic partnerships, playing a key role in expanding Meta's advertising footprint across multiple international markets.

"We are excited to welcome Clara to SuperBuzz AI," said Liran Brenner, CEO of SuperBuzz AI. "Her international expertise, strong network, and proven track record in scaling technology companies will play a crucial role in opening new doors for SuperBuzz. Clara's insights will help us enter new markets faster, deepen our relationships with global partners, and enhance our momentum in regions where we are already seeing strong demand."

"SuperBuzz AI is at an incredible stage of growth," said Clara Mendez. "The technology is powerful, the team is visionary, and the opportunity ahead is massive. I'm thrilled to help the company reach new audiences, develop strong regional strategies, and scale its impact across multiple continents."

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz is revolutionizing how people interact with technology. Its AI platform leverages GPT platforms to enhance processes, including push notifications and content creation. The platform simplifies the user experience, allowing for advanced digital interaction that cuts back on manual tasks. Moreover, SuperBuzz's AI platform intelligently responds to small and medium-sized businesses' unique needs, making it an incredibly reliable and powerful tool for various applications.

