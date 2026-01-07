TOKYO, Jan 7, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA MIRAI Lab., an in-house innovation organization of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), launched the Precious Fragrance Project in fiscal year 2025 as part of its initiatives in the new "Precious Things" field, where it seeks to create new value.The first fruit of this project is a new perfume (limited series of 1,000 bottles, not for sale) with a unique fragrance, developed by TANAKA MIRAI Lab., that expresses the essence of gold (Au). Gold has always been a key product for TANAKA, which constantly pursues the rare and exceptional value of precious metals, ever since its foundation.TANAKA engages in ultra-long-term corporate management that looks to 2085, the 200th anniversary of the Group's founding, and beyond. TANAKA MIRAI Lab. was created to lead the Group in everything from the creation to the realization of new paradigms. It believes that the rare and exceptional value that will remain through 2085 lies in the domains that make us human, so it is engaged in the pursuit of "Precious Things" that link to the "Embodiment" and "Emotion" uniquely inherent to people.Precious Fragrance is one of the fruits of its efforts to realize these "Precious Things". The goal of this project is to embody sensibilities through "fragrance", which directly acts on the human cerebral limbic system and remains in the form of memories.In fiscal year 2025, TANAKA began working together with fragrance experts to develop fragrances from the ground up, led by the concept of "Authentic Uniqueness," derived from the metal that is synonymous with TANAKA: gold (Au). The culmination of these efforts was the perfume "The TANAKA 2025." Only 1,000 bottles of this perfume, which is not for sale, have been made. They will provide an unparalleled fragrance experience, a signature of the TANAKA brand.We plan to expand the "Precious Fragrance" collection in the future by focusing on the development of fragrances based on metals such as silver (Ag) and platinum (Pt).The TANAKA 2025's fragrance designThe theme of this fragrance is "Radiant Golden Glow," a noble floral oriental scent, luxuriously composed of vibrant natural rose and elegant natural iris, accented with a chic touch of oud. The moment someone puts it on, the fragrance unfolds with a radiant golden glow, evoking the dazzling brilliance of gold.Design and appearanceFragrance was not the only thing lavish attention was paid to - the utmost care was also paid to The TANAKA 2025's design. The triangular glass bottle is unique, made using newly created molds. The logo's motif is the first character in "TANAKA". It is iconic, calling to mind the image of a Japanese family crest. The base colors of the packaging and label are a deep midnight blue and gold, imparting a sense of exceptional grace and discernment.About TANAKA MIRAI Lab.TANAKA has been advancing a transformation of its overall business toward the year 2085, the 200th anniversary of its founding, with the aim of "creating a future that no one has ever seen before." As part of this initiative, TANAKA launched TANAKA MIRAI Lab, an organization to advance this transformation and create the future.TANAKA MIRAI Lab.'s mission is to envision an unseen future and realize various possibilities by conducting research derived from "kisho (precious and rare) value."Official Websitehttps://mirailab.tanaka.co.jp/About TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.TANAKA Industrial Precious Metal Materials Portalhttps://tanaka-preciousmetals.comPress inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://tanaka-preciousmetals.com/en/inquiries-for-media/Press release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260107.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.