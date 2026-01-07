Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Morrow Bank AB, company registration number 559490-6546, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Morrow Bank AB applies for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the ordinary shares are met, first day of trading is expected to be January 9, 2026.

As per today's date the company has a total of 231,378,181 shares.

Short Name: MORROW ISIN Code: SE0026852725 Order book id: 451733 Maximum number of ordinary shares to be listed: 231,378,181 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Mid Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 30 Financials Supersector code: 3010 Banks

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.