

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amidst the nervous geopolitical scenario, market spotlight has shifted to the economic data releases related to the U.S. economy due on Wednesday as well as later in the week.



Major data releases due from the U.S. on Wednesday are the ISM Services PMI for December as well as the JOLTs job openings report for November. The non-farm payrolls data and the unemployment report for December would be released on Friday.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly negative note. Asian markets too finished on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Ten-year bond yields eased across regions. Crude oil prices are directionless. Gold prices declined. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,507.30, up 0.09% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,940.40, down 0.06% Germany's DAX at 25,063.63, up 0.67% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,054.10, down 0.68% France's CAC 40 at 8,236.25, down 0.01% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,922.56, down 0.16% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 51,961.98, down 1.06% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,695.60, up 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,085.77, up 0.05% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,458.95, down 0.94%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1687, down 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.3492, down 0.07% USD/JPY at 156.51, down 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6733, down 0.07% USD/CAD at 1.3809, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 98.60, up 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.140%, down 0.96% Germany at 2.7992%, down 1.64% France at 3.511%, down 1.32% U.K. at 4.4120%, down 1.58% Japan at 2.121%, down 0.47%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $60.78, up 0.13%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $57.03, down 0.18%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,462.29, down 0.75%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $91,972.07, down 1.95% Ethereum at $3,212.87, down 0.79% XRP at $2.24, down 5.34% BNB at $905.77, down 0.65% Solana at $137.76, down 0.92%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News