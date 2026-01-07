Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
07.01.26 | 15:32
26,980 Euro
-2,95 % -0,820
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,15027,18015:48
27,14027,18015:48
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 15:18 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Total Voting Rights

Carnival PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 December 2025 Carnival plc had 217,411,094 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 28,927,231 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 188,483,863 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, 42,876,272 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 145,607, 591. The above figure of 145,607,591 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

7 January 2026


© 2026 PR Newswire
