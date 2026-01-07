

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company [BA], the Aerospace and defense major, Wednesday announced that it has secured Alaska Airlines largest-ever airplane order as part of its long-term plan to expand its domestic and international route networks.



The financial details of the order have not been divulged.



The requisition includes 105 737-10 airplanes and options for 35 more of the largest 737 MAX variants to serve high-density routes and renew its existing fleet and Five 787 widebody jets to expand the airline's long-haul service to and from Europe and Asia.



In pre-market activity, BA shares were trading at $232.50, up 1.16% on the New York Stock Exchange.



