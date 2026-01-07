

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed job openings in the U.S. fell by more than expected in the month of November.



The Labor Department said job openings slid to 4.15 million in November after falling to a downwardly revised 7.45 million in October.



Economists had expected job openings to edge down to 7.60 million from the 7.67 million originally reported for the previous month.



With the bigger than expected decrease, job openings dropped to their lowest level since hitting 7.10 million in September 2024.



The report also said hires fell to 5.12 million in November from 5.37 million in October, while total separations crept up to 5.08 million in November from 5.07 million in October.



Within separations, quits rose to 3.16 million in November from 2.97 million in October, but layoffs and discharges decreased to 1.69 million in November from 1.85 million in October.



On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its report on the employment situation in the month of December.



Economists currently expect employment to increase by 60,000 jobs in December after climbing by 64,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate is expected to edge down to 4.5 percent from 4.6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News