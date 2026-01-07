Regulatory News:
As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 31st December 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 12,328 shares;
- 5,098,339.99 euros in cash.
At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30th June 2025, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 11,847 shares;
- 5,539,019.82 euros in cash.
During the period from 01/07/2025 to 31/12/2025 the following transactions were executed:
- 3,888 purchase transactions
- 3,812 sale transactions
Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:
- 356,286 shares and 56,357,821.40 euros purchased
- 355,805 shares and 55,917,140.80 euros sold
At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:
- 0 shares;
- 180,000 euros in cash.
