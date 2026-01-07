Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
07.01.26 | 18:19
307,00 Euro
+4,71 % +13,80
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
305,20306,8018:19
305,00307,0018:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 17:58 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dassault Aviation: Deliveries, order intakes, backlog in number of new aircraft, and net sales guidance

Dassault Aviation
(consolidated figures as of December 31, 2025)

Deliveries, order intakes, backlog
in number of new aircraft, and net sales guidance
(unaudited figures)

AIRCRAFT DELIVERED IN 2025

26 Rafale (15 Export, 11 France) were delivered, while 25 had been guided, versus
21 Rafale (14 France, 7 Export) delivered in 2024.

37 Falconwere delivered, while 40 had been guided, versus 31 Falcon delivered in 2024.

AIRCRAFT ORDERED IN 2025

26 Export Rafale were ordered versus 30 Export Rafale in 2024.

31 Falconwere ordered versus 26 Falcon in 2024.

AIRCRAFT IN BACKLOG

As of December 31, 2025, the backlog includes:

  • 220 Rafale (175 Export, 45 France) versus 220 Rafale (164 Export, 56 France) as of December 31, 2024,
  • 73 Falcon versus 79 Falcon as of December 31, 2024.

NET SALES 2025

Dassault Aviation raises its 2025 net sales guidance to over 7 billion euros.

UPCOMING FINANCIAL RELEASE

Dassault Aviation will publish its full annual results on March 4, 2026, including the net sales amount in euros (as well as the amounts in euros for order intakes and backlog).

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, production, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2024, Dassault Aviation reported €6.2 billion in revenue and employs 14,600 people.
dassault-aviation.com

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort +33

Investor Relations
Louis Proisy +33 (0)1 47 11 59 51 - louis.proisy@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • Dassault Aviation Financial Release January 7 2026 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/467c22c0-e5ec-44fb-9ec4-8db979a578af)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.