REE Automotive Ltd.: REE Automotive Announces Appointment of Former Chairman and CEO of Hitachi America, Hicham Abdessamad, as Chairman of the Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), a leading automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric vehicle platforms and software-enabled mobility solutions, today announced that Hicham Abdessamad has been appointed Chairman of its Board of Directors, effective December 22, 2025.

Mr. Abdessamad succeeds Carlton Rose, who has served as Chairman of the Board since 2023. Mr. Rose will continue to serve as a member of REE's Board of Directors following the transition of the Chair role to Mr. Abdessamad.

Mr. Abdessamad has served on REE's Board of Directors since March 29, 2023. He brings deep strategic leadership and extensive experience in software and digital transformation, advanced mobility technologies, and global business growth. Mr. Abdessamad served as Chairman and CEO of Hitachi America, Ltd., where he oversaw the growth objectives of Hitachi's North America business across key sectors including digital, energy, and innovation.

"Hicham is the right person to lead the Board during this pivotal stage as his expertise aligns closely with REE's evolving strategic priorities, including software defined vehicle technology, the development of data-driven software offerings and connected services," said Carlton Rose. "Hicham's experience in building digital-first enterprises and leading large-scale transformation across automotive and technology sectors uniquely positions him to guide REE's Board as we expand our software and platform capabilities."

Carlton Rose will continue to serve as a member of REE's Board of Directors. During his tenure as Chairman, Mr. Rose provided steadfast leadership through key strategic milestones for the company, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge in commercial vehicle and fleet operations.

"I am excited to assume the role of Chairman of the Board during this pivotal stage for REE," said Hicham Abdessamad. "REE's innovative approach to vehicle architecture and its commitment to leveraging software and data to redefine mobility positions the company for significant global impact. I look forward to continue working with the Board and management team to support REE's mission of delivering highly adaptable, sustainable, and autonomous driving solutions worldwide. On behalf of the entire company, we thank Carlton for his leadership as Chairman and for his continued contributions to REE's Board. His insights, operational experience, and strategic perspective have helped strengthen REE's positioning and I am very happy he will remain valuable as we advance our commercial and software-driven growth strategy."

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that develops and produces software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology designed to manage vehicle operations and features through proprietary software. REE's advanced Zonal SDV Architecture is designed to integrate seamlessly with legacy systems to improve vehicle safety, performance, and reliability. By centralizing key vehicle functions, the architecture seeks to enhance modularity, redundancy, and stability, and to enable safer and more efficient vehicle platforms. Powered by secured AI and deep over-the-air upgradability, REE's technology allows for continuous updates and improvements throughout a vehicle's lifespan. This makes Powered by REE- vehicles adaptable to customer and market changes and designed with future autonomy and connectivity in mind. REE was the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S. Its proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer, and brake control removes the need for mechanical linkages, supporting flexible design and optimized performance. Through its approach of "complete not compete," REE enables original equipment manufacturers and technology companies to license its SDV technology, allowing them to design and build vehicles tailored to their specific requirements using REE's scalable, future-ready platform. To learn more visit www.ree.auto.

