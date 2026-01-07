Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: A0DJ21 | ISIN: GB00B01RDH75
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07


BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 20,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 596.60 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 09 January 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 93,040,662 Ordinary Shares, excluding 24,888,276 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 21.1% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 93,040,662 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

07 January 2026



