Europe hosts around 1445+ existing data centers, with countries like the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands having a strong presence in the region.

The United Kingdom dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 1.7 GW, driven by major players like VIRTUS Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centers and Vantage Data Centers.

The Nordic sub-region is witnessing a significant rise in upcoming data centers with countries like Finland, Norway and Denmark contributing as the top markets for the region.

Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Data, Data4 Group and Vantage Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Europe.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 1,446 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 373 upcoming data centers

Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (1,446 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)

Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (373 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database Scope Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Europe Data Center Market

1911 Data Centres

3data

3S

A1 Telekom Austria AG

ACS Group

Ada Infrastructure

Adamant

Adgar Investments Development

AI Pathfinder

AiOnX

Aire Networks

AmberCore

Apatura

Apto Dromeus Capital

AQ Compute (hScale)

Arcem

Argaman Group

Ark Data Centres

Aroundtown

Artnet

Aruba

Asia Pacific Land

ASP Data Center

Asseco Data Systems

Atlantic Hub

AtlasEdge

Atman

atNorth

ATOMDATA (Rosatom)

Avaio

AzInTelecom

Azora

Bahnhof

Baltneta

BEMOBILE

Beyond.pl's

Bilt Technology

Blue Box

Bluestar Datacenter

Box2bit

Brookfield Asset Management

Bulk Infrastructure

Caineal

Carbon3.ai

Casablanca INT

CE Colo

Center of Ukrainian Internet Names

Ceske Radiokomunikace

CloudHQ

Cluster Power

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Compass Datacenters

CompassForge Ventures

Conapto

Corscale

CROC

CyrusOne

Dante FS Group

Data Castle

Data Center Partners (DCP)

Data Space

Data4 Group

DataCube

Datagroup

DataHata

DataHouse@Tallinn

DataOne

DataPro

dataR

DATASIX

DataSpace

DataSpring

Daticum Data Center

Datum

DayOne

DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia)

dc77

dcenter. Pl. sp

De Novo

DEAC

Deep Green

Delska

Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom)

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

Distinct Data Center

DL Invest Group

DLD (Salford) Ltd

Dream Line Holding

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

ECO-LocaXion

EDC One

EdgeConneX

Edged Energy Merlin Properties

EdgeMode and Vertical Data (SUB 1)

Edgenex

Edora

EID LLP

Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft

Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd

Elsham Tech Park Ltd

Energia Data Centre

EngineNode

Eni G42

Equinix

Evolink

Evroc

E-Werk Mittelbaden Leitwerk (Baden Cloud JV)

Exea

FCDC Corp

FF Ventures

Firstcolo

FlexBase Group

Form8tion Data Centers

Garbe Data Center

GigaCenter

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

GlobalConnect

Goodman

Green Datacenter

Green Mountain KMW

Greenergy

GreenScale

GreenWeaver AI Ltd (Spode Works Regeneration Ltd)

Greykite

GRZ IT Center

GTS Novera (T-Mobile)

GTS Slovakia

GTS Telecom

Hochtief (Owned by ACS Group)

House of Data

Huawei

Humber Tech Park

Hyperco

Icade

iGenius

IMAQLIQ

Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and Serverfarm

INEA

Infinite Chiain

Infonet DC

Ingenostrum

Invitech

IQ PL

Iron Mountain

Isojoki Data Center Oy

ITPS

itQ Data Center

itself

IXcellerate

JCD Group

K2 Data Centres

Kao Data

Kapsch BusinessCom

KEVLINX

Key Point

Keysource Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Korbank Data Center

Kwere II

Kyivstar

Latos Data Center

Latvian Baltic General Power Company

LCL

Liberum Navitas

Lidl (Schwarz Group)

LIM Center

Link Park Heathrow

Linxdatacenter

LVRTC

M247 Data Center

Magenta Telecom

Magyar Telekom

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

MasterDC

MCN Telecom

Media Stream AI (MSAI)

MegaFon

Merlin Properties

Mevspace

MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA

Miran

MTS

mtw.ru

Nessus

Neterra

Nethits' Telecom

Netia

Newtelco Ukraine

nextlayer

North C Group

NorthC

Northtree Investment Management

Norwich Research Park

Nostrum Group

Nscale

Nscale Aker

NTT Global Data Centers

nubes

NXDATA

OBIT

Omega Telecom

Omnilogic

On Demand Data Center(IBM)

OpCore (Iliad Group InfraVia)

OpticNet Ploiesti

Orange Business Services

Orange Romania

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

OVIO Data Processing Center

Panattoni

PASHA Technology

PATRIZIA

Penta Infra

Perpetuus

PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)

PGIM Real Estate

PhosAgro

PNT Data Center

Polarnode

Polcom

Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych (PCPD)

Portland Trust

Portus Data Centers

PPNT Data Center

Prime Data Centers

Prologis

PureDC

QTS (Blackstone)

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

RackHost

RACKRAY

Rackspace Technology

Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH

Red Admiral DC Ltd

Regant Oy

RETN

Rostelecom

SafeDX

Salt Ayre Leisure Centre

SAMCA Group

Sarenet

Scale42 GIG

SDC Capital Partners

Segro

Selectel

ServeCentric

Sesterce

Seznam.cz

Shelborn Drummond Ltd

SitelPop

Solano

Solaria

Solaria Energia

SPCSS

ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center)

STACK Infrastructure (Safe Host)

Stack Telecom

STACKIT

Stadtwerke Klagenfurt

Star Storage

Start Campus (Pioneer Point Davidson Kempner)

Stoneshield (XDC Properties)

STORESPEED (Magnora)

SUB1

Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy

Switch Datacenters

T Mobile

TALEX

Telecom Italia

Telehouse

Telenor

Hafslund HitecVision

Telepoint

Templus

TENNET Telecom

Tet DATTUM

Thylander

Tiktok (Hyperco)

T-Mobile

Tritax Big Box

TrustInfo

TSBG Hosting

TTC TELEPORT

United DC Data Center Kyiv

Ukraine

University of Trento

Covi Costruziono

Dedagroup

GPI ISA

Valencia Digital Port Connect (VDPC)

Valore Group

Vantage Data Centers

VDR Group Colliers

Vegacom

Verne

VERnet

Vitali

Volya Data Center

VSData

vshosting (ServerPark)

WaveCom

Wilton International

WS Computing AS (Skanska Contractor)

X5 Group

XTX Markets

Yandex

Yondr

