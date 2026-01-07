

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers at Newcastle University found that exercise raises the levels of certain small molecules in the blood, as many of these molecules help reduce inflammation, improve blood vessel health, and support metabolism.



'One bout of exercise, lasting just 10 minutes, sends powerful signals to the body. It's a reminder that every step, every session, counts when it comes to doing your best to protect your health,' lead author Sam Orange commented.



The study involved 30 overweight or obese adults aged between 50 and 78. After a short warm-up, participants did about 10 minutes of intense cycling on a stationary bike.



Blood samples taken before and after the workout showed clear changes in these molecules. When the researchers applied the post-exercise blood samples to colon cancer cells grown in the lab, they saw signs of possible anti-cancer effects.



Published in the International Journal of Cancer, the findings suggest that exercise may protect against bowel cancer by sending helpful signals through the blood that affect genes linked to tumor growth and DNA stability.



'What's remarkable is that exercise doesn't just benefit healthy tissues, it sends powerful signals through the bloodstream that can directly influence thousands of genes in cancer cells,' Orange explained.



'It's an exciting insight because it opens the door to finding ways that mimic or augment the biological effects of exercise, potentially improving cancer treatment and, crucially, patient outcomes. In the future, these insights could lead to new therapies that imitate the beneficial effects of exercise on how cells repair damaged DNA and use fuel for energy.'



