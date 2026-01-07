Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) capitalized on the reopening of European markets to take advantage of favorable issuance conditions and complete a record bond placement with three new bond tranches totaling €2.5 billion:

a 5-year bond for 950 million euros bearing a coupon of 3.209%,

a 8-year bond for 900 million euros bearing a coupon of 3.639 %,

a 12-year bond for 650 million euros bearing a coupon of 4.052 %.

The operation attracted more than 570 orders for an overall amount which peaked at 10.5 billion euros. Given this strong demand, the issuance was executed with new issue concessions vs secondary market between -2 and 5 basis points.

This high level of oversubscription, the quality of the investors and the very good terms obtained testify to the very positive perception of Veolia's signature, its international growth outlook and its financial solidity.

"This outstanding bond issuance confirms the excellent conditions at which the Group can tap the financial markets", says Emmanuelle Menning, Deputy Veolia CEO Finance and Purchasing. "The very enthusiastic welcome from the market reinforces the strength of Veolia's positioning as the international leader of ecological transformation. It also attests to the relevance of the GreenUp plan, combining resilience and growth, and the Group's development strategy, including the recently announced acquisition of the Clean Earth company in the US hazardous waste business

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia group aims to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. Present on five continents with 215,000 employees, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for the management of water, waste and energy that are contributing to a radical turnaround of the current situation. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, to preserve available resources and to renew them. In 2024, the Veolia group provided 111 million inhabitants with drinking water and 98 million with sanitation, produced 42 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 65 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 44.7 billion euros in 2024. www.veolia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260107902259/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA RELATIONS

Laurent Obadia Evgeniya Mazalova

Charline Bouchereau Anna Beaubatie

Aurélien Sarrosquy

presse.groupe@veolia.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Selma Bekhechi Ariane de Lamaze

Tel. 33 (0)1 85 57 84 76 84 80

investor-relations@veolia.com